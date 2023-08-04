Navapache Area Narcotics Anonymous believes that no addict seeking recovery needs to die without a chance to find a better way of life. All meetings are participation focused and open to the public.

  • Show Low: 7 p.m. every Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church located at 241 E. McNeil, and at 6 p.m. every Saturday at 580 E. Old Linden Road in Show Low.
  • Lakeside: 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Episcopal Church located at 5147 Show Low Lake Rd., and at 6 p.m. every Friday at Veteran’s Village located at 1638 W. White Mountain Blvd.
  • Snowflake: 6 p.m. every Friday and Sunday at Putter’s Paradise located at 2085 W. Snowflake Blvd., and 6 p.m. every Monday at Valley View Baptist Church located at 1212 Main St.
  • St. Johns: 7 p.m. every Wednesday at CAREaz located at 160 E. Commercial St.
  • Springerville: 6 p.m. every Tuesday at Round Valley Community Center located at 356 S. Papago St.
  • Holbrook: 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at 200 Bucket of Blood St.

