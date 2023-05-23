Rash of Wells Fargo closures leaves Snowflake partly unaffected Online banking has taken a toll on brick-and-mortar services, just as online shopping has carved a deep divot out of physical retail store locations. The COVID-19 pandemic radically altered the way people thought about shopping, and it comes as little surprise that similar effects have rippl…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.