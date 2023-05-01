Following the success and technical complexity of its prior two years of stage productions, Show Low High School elected to travel back in time for its 2023 theater performance with “Meet Me in St. Louis.”
“Audiences can expect production values that they have never experienced on this mountain,” said Carson Saline, the show’s director and costume designer.
Saline is also faculty in theatre at Northland Pioneer College, and has been involved with 10 productions in the White Mountains since 2020.
SLHS’s production is a stage adaptation of the 1944 film, “Meet Me in St. Louis.” It premiered on Broadway 1989.
“The show follows the Smith family during the year leading up to the opening of the Louisiana Purchase Exposition (St. Louis World’s Fair) in summer 1904,” Saline said.
A lot of time and effort went into making the show possible.
“I love that this company has worked so hard to ensure that this production is more than a mere ‘high school show.’ Our set builders and crafters have done a phenomenal job creating settings that rival professional productions. The cast has risen to meet that level of artistry,” Saline said.
Show Low High School puts on one play each year and traditionally they alternate between golden age productions and more contemporary musical productions, Saline said.
SLHS produced “Mary Poppins” in 2021 and “The Little Mermaid” in 2022, both of which Saline also took part in.
“Both of these shows required a lot of engineering and theatrical magic. As directors we have been enchanted with ‘Meet me in St Louis’ for some time. It’s a title that we’ve been throwing around since 2015,” Saline said.
“After the two big Disney shows, we needed something much smaller as far as technical needs were concerned. So we felt it was a good year to option this title. No magic, no non-human costumes and significantly fewer set pieces than those recent productions,” Saline said.
Audience members can expect a visual feast, he added.
“For those of a certain maturity, I think they will enjoy some nostalgia along with the story lines of young love. Younger spectators will be introduced to new music and a sense of how different life was over a century ago,” he said.
While the show depicts teen romance and familial strife, audience members can also expect some laughs.
“We have really examined the relationships in the family, so that each character is played with nuance and a variety of colors to make them as true and real as possible,” he said.
“We have a relatively young cast — mostly juniors and sophomores. Yet they pull out all the stops. Their performances are on point with the senior actors,” he said.
The show opened last week.
“Opening weekend was magnificent. The cast performed beautifully,” Saline said.
Several others are involved in the production. Cynthia Whipple is the producer and music director. Becky Eagle is the choreographer and Marshall Pratt is the conductor. Jody Rammel and Amy Wong built and dressed the set.
“Meet me in St. Louis” is now playing at Show Low High School located at 1201 N. Cougar Ln. Show times are May 3, 4 and 5 at 7:00 p.m., and May 6 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at gofan.co.
