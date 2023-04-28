Northland Pioneer College’s 2023 Student Art Show is currently showcasing a selection of unique works created by NPC students. The exhibition is on display at NPC’s Talon Gallery located at 1001 W Deuce of Clubs in Show Low, now through May 5.
“The artistic, expressive, and creative passion of students enrolled at Northland Pioneer College, who have entered their work in our spring juried art show, is undeniable,” said NPC Talon Gallery Director Magda Gluszek.
The Student Art Show recognizes student accomplishments in the visual arts and honors their artistic achievements. Fifty-eight entries were selected for this year’s show ranging from two-dimensional and 3-D art, photography, film and video, and theatrical performances. Many of the pieces are available for purchase at the Talon Gallery. A panel comprised of NPC’s art faculty reviewed the pieces and chose the works that are displayed in the show.
“Acceptance to a show that has been juried is a true honor. It is a distinction that can be listed on a resume and is the type of professional recognition that is essential to any student pursuing an art career,” Gluszek said. “The jury puts a lot of consideration into the selection process. Successful composition, craftsmanship, mastery of the medium and originality are evaluated. Students should be aware that the jury process is intended to encourage artistic growth. I would like to congratulate all our participants.”
The public is invited to cast their votes for the People’s Choice Award.
Votes are taken at the People’s Choice Award box located in the Talon Gallery. All votes need to be submitted by May 5.
“It’s a fun way to participate in the show and express your appreciation of the artwork and our student artists,” Gluszek said.
Award winners will be announced at the Talon Gallery during a closing reception on Friday, May 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The recipient of the People’s Choice Award and winning entries will be announced during the ceremony on Friday.
The gallery is open to the public Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact Gluszek for additional information about this exhibit at 532-6176 or email magda.gluszek@npc.edu. You may also visit the Talon Gallery online at npc.edu/talongallery where prior exhibitions can also be viewed.
