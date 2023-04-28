NPC Logo

Northland Pioneer College’s 2023 Student Art Show is currently showcasing a selection of unique works created by NPC students. The exhibition is on display at NPC’s Talon Gallery located at 1001 W Deuce of Clubs in Show Low, now through May 5.

“The artistic, expressive, and creative passion of students enrolled at Northland Pioneer College, who have entered their work in our spring juried art show, is undeniable,” said NPC Talon Gallery Director Magda Gluszek.

Contact the writer at jdryden@wmicentral.com.

