The story of COVID vaccination offers a bewildering mix of triumph and failure, especially in rural areas like Gila, Navajo and Apache counties.
On the one hand, massive government funding, scientific breakthroughs and a near miracle of medical manufacturing created several safe, effective vaccines in record time.
Those vaccines have saved at least 20 million lives in 2021 alone, along with billions of dollars in averted medical costs and disability, according to repeated studies. Two highly effective vaccines in the US were designed, tested and approved in less than a year — at least three years faster than any other comparable vaccine.
But the vaccine triumph has been shadowed by the political and public health failure to cope with rampant disinformation centered on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines. The politicized misinformation has limited the use of the vaccines, especially in rural areas.
For instance, in Gila County only 53% of the population has gotten vaccinated, and most of those haven’t gotten a booster shot. That number hasn’t budged in months.
The county is still reporting 25 new cases per week, but only 67 fresh doses of the vaccine or booster shots.
In the non-reservation portions of Navajo and Apache counties, only 60% of the population has gotten vaccinated. This also remains mostly unchanged.
The non-reservation communities in those counties are reporting about 140 new COVID cases per week, and administering about 700 additional doses of the vaccine.
All three counties have death rates more than double the statewide average, reflecting the low vaccination rates.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reports that unvaccinated people are 13 times more likely to wind up in the hospital and 25 times more likely to die if they’re infected.
And even if you got the first two shots, the lack of a booster shot increases the odds of infection, serious illness and death. People vaccinated, but not boosted, have a 7 times greater rate of hospitalization and a 10 times greater risk of death, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The risk of hospitalization and death rises sharply with age. However, since vaccines and booster shots sharply lower the risk of infection, getting younger people vaccinated can have a dramatic effect on community spread and deaths among older people, especially those vaccinated, but not boosted, according to steadily accumulating data.
The mismatch between the high value of the vaccines and the low vaccination rates in areas like Gila and Navajo counties reflects the spread of sometimes outlandish misinformation on social media, the lack of health care coverage and the politicization of the battle to contain the pandemic.
That political disconnect was on display last week in the state Legislature, when a Republican-led committee set up to review Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ cabinet picks rejected the nomination of Pima County Health Director Dr. Teresa Cullen’s nomination to head ADHS.
Pima County has an 83% vaccination rate and a death rate well below the statewide average. It also has a COVID death rate half as bad as Apache, Navajo and Gila Counties.
Moreover, the Pima County Health Department followed the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and the federal government, as well as the state government in public health measures that included initial school shutdowns, business shutdowns in the early stages of the pandemic, mask mandates and vaccine mandates for groups like government employees. Most of those shutdowns and mask mandates were designed to slow the spread of the virus in the early stages before the development of an effective vaccine.
Subsequent studies have documented learning losses resulting from the school shutdowns, which were also credited with initially slowing the spread of the virus. Studies have also demonstrated that mask mandates had limited effects on slowing the spread of the virus unless there was very high compliance, which was often lacking in Arizona. However, most studies suggest the business shutdowns also had a modest but discernible effect on slowing the spread of the virus, at least in the initial phase of the pandemic.
However, the 3.5-hour grilling before the Senate Committee, followed by a party-line vote to reject Cullen's nomination, focused almost entirely on COVID pandemic policies.
COVID vaccine misinformation remains rampant on social media. Searches readily lead to outlandish claims about masks, vaccines, drug treatments and conspiracy theories.
Researchers in Australia have collected more than half a million conspiratorial and misleading English-language tweets about COVID, which prompted 1.6 million likes and 580,000 retweets. This came despite Twitter’s suspension of more than 11,000 accounts for violating its COVID misinformation policy. Those policies are under review now by Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk.
Newsguard, an organization that tracks online misinformation, recently concluded that at least half of the first 10 responses to queries about COVID vaccines feature false claims.
The avalanche of misinformation and misleading political claims comes despite the triumph of the development of a safe, effective vaccine in record-breaking time. President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed invested billions in support for COVID vaccine development and trials, playing a leading role in the speed with which the mRNA vaccines were developed, tested and deployed. In addition, the pandemic represented the first successful use of mRNA technology, which relied on use of viral proteins in a lipid droplet to arm the immune system against those same proteins on the surface of the virus. Researchers developed the technology in response to other viruses. Researchers had gained a lot of knowledge of coronavirus from outbreaks of the closely related viruses that cause SARS and MERS.
One study in the medical journal Lancet estimated that the vaccines averted at least 20 million deaths globally in 2021 alone. Other studies have suggested vaccinations saved 3 million lives in the US.
“COVID-19 vaccination has substantially altered the course of the pandemic, saving tens of millions of lives globally," the study says. "However, inadequate access to vaccines in low-income countries has limited the impact in these settings, reinforcing the need for global vaccine equity and coverage.”
The mRNA vaccines do cause things like a sore arm, headache, fever and fatigue in maybe a third of the people getting the shot, which is a stronger short-term reaction than most vaccines. But this also means they’re spurring a strong response by the immune system. Something in the mRNA shots can cause a serious allergic reaction in a few cases in a million, but those have not proved fatal and are similar to the side effects of other vaccines. In some very rare cases, younger people have reported a worrisome but fleeting inflammation of the heart muscle. This inflammation has also not been linked to any deaths.
The national database tracking adverse events after vaccination does include some deaths, usually days or weeks after getting the shot. But investigations have not proven that the vaccine itself caused any of those deaths, according to a summary of the research on the safety of the vaccines published in the journal Nature.
Meantime, researchers continue to work on developing the next generation of COVID vaccines. Some 50 vaccines have been approve – and at least 100 others are still in development, according to Nature.
Some seek to reduce the cost and ease of use of the vaccine. Some seek to provide longer-lasting protection against a greater range of COVID variants. All are undergoing rigorous tests for safety and effectiveness, since they won’t win approval unless they’re at least as effective and safe as the existing vaccines.
So that leaves the central puzzle: How can doctors and epidemiologists ensure response to the next vaccine — and the next pandemic — isn’t crippled by the politics of misinformation?
