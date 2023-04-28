As a soon-to-be graduating senior from St. Johns High School, Jade Basemore is anything but average. Basemore has been selected to attend the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists’ Congress of Future Medical Leaders, taking place June 21-23 in the Paul E. Tsongas Center on the campus of the University of Massachusetts-Lowell. Jade is the daughter of Warren Basemore of St. Johns.
Summit Family Medicine physician Dr. Matthew Belshe, who grew up in Show Low and graduated from Show Low High School, speaks highly of Jade.
“I have had the honor of providing healthcare for Jade and the Basemores for this last year. Coming from the White Mountains, I understand some of the difficulties and disadvantages this young lady has gone through to accomplish her goals despite her competing with kids across this state — let alone this nation — for opportunities such as the one she has accomplished."
According to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders website, futuredocs.com, the purpose of the congress is to "honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in our country and help them stay true to their dreams."
The program supports students in achieving their goals in medicine, and includes involvement by "award-winning young inventors and scientists, leaders in medicine, medical futurists, and prominent medical school deans."
Qualifying students must possess a minimum GPA of 3.5 and be nominated by a teacher, school administrator or a medical professional of interest. Jade was nominated by Mario Capecchi, Ph. D. from the University of Utah, who won the 2007 Nobel Prize in Psychology or Medicine.
Jade said, “I had a teacher, Steven Mills, who is friends with a professor at Embry-Riddle and he told his friend about me. And I assume that’s how Mario found out about me.”
“I do not think people realize how significant of an accomplishment this is for this young lady or any high school student," Dr. Belshe said.
"It’s comparable to being selected to a preseason All-American team, but for academics and leadership. She deserves every bit of this opportunity and I am so proud of her.”
Jade completed her high school’s required coursework two months early and has led an interesting life. She excelled in honors English, participated in choir, studied graphic design and even took classes in mechanics and welding.
“I was in foster care for six years until I came to St. Johns to live with my dad and take care of my Nana,” Basemore said.
“My Nana was bedridden with terminal breast cancer. She was dependent on our total care. The experience deeply touched me and helped me to decide to become an M.D.”
Basemore would like to become an emergency room physician. “You see a lot of new and fascinating things come in and out of the ER. And I have a desire to help others. Seeing them feel better as a result of my care will be very rewarding.”
While on her journey, she will get to hear some of the greatest minds in modern medicine as they speak to attendees. Jade will also get to hear from current medical students and researchers who are on the cutting edge of today’s latest techniques.
“Getting to hear from these experts and learn from them is very exciting,” she said. “I will even get to watch an actual surgery being performed.” Attendees will be allowed to direct questions about the surgery to the moderating physician in real time.
This August, Basemore will attend the University of Arizona in Tucson. “I was accepted by several colleges but I decided to go to the U of A in Tucson.”
That is also where Dr. Belshe got his Bachelor’s degree. “I know she will take this opportunity and run with it because she has the character and leadership skills to do so. Plus knowing that she is going to be a part of the Wildcat family in Tucson, even though the Ivy League schools have been recruiting her, puts a big smile on my face.”
Currently Basemore has no scholarships. Her education will be self-funded through grants and loans. She will be living with family in Tucson to defray the costs of her higher education.
