Belshe and Basemore

Dr. Matthew Belshe, left, is shown with St. Johns High School senior Jade Basemore.

 Courtesy of Jade Basemore

As a soon-to-be graduating senior from St. Johns High School, Jade Basemore is anything but average. Basemore has been selected to attend the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists’ Congress of Future Medical Leaders, taking place June 21-23 in the Paul E. Tsongas Center on the campus of the University of Massachusetts-Lowell. Jade is the daughter of Warren Basemore of St. Johns.

Summit Family Medicine physician Dr. Matthew Belshe, who grew up in Show Low and graduated from Show Low High School, speaks highly of Jade.

