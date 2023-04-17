Taxpayer spending on private school tuition and tax credits has exploded, according to the Arizona Department of Revenue.
The state is now spending $274 million for vouchers and another $250 million in tax credits for private school tuition, according to the latest estimates.
Most of the money is going to parents whose children are already in private schools, mostly operating in wealthy areas. The private schools are generally more segregated than the district schools in which they’re operating.
Moreover, the separate tuition tax credit allows people to also knock $1,200 off their taxes if they’re paying private school tuition. By contrast, people can only take a tax credit of $200 per person for donations to public schools.
The legislature last year brushed aside a voter initiative and again removed almost all limits on the state’s provisions of tax credits and vouchers for private school tuition and home schooling costs. About 10 times as many students signed up for the vouchers as projected — most of them already enrolled in private schools.
The voters had repealed the legislature’s previous attempt to remove limits on private school vouchers with broad support for Proposition 300. However, the legislature waited a year then again expanded the program. Previously, parents could get vouchers only if their kids attended a D- or F-rated public school — or the public school district did not provide special education and other services their child needed.
The vouchers for private schools are separate from the state’s also-generous charter school system. The charter schools are publicly funded, and must accept any student for whom they offer the necessary services. Many of the state’s charter schools are for-profit corporations and operate with far fewer restrictions than district schools. However, they’re still public schools.
The legislature last year removed most of the restrictions on who can qualify for vouchers, which provides taxpayer money averaging about $7,500 per student for either private school tuition or home schooling costs. However, the program comes with few strings attached, and no requirement for students to take the kinds of standardized tests required of public schools.
Backers of the voucher expansion had estimated that the number of students getting the payments would hit 4,500 this year at a cost of $32 million. Instead, the number rose to about 43,000 at a cost of $274 million. The cost is now expected to grow to $376 million next year, according to the latest Department of Revenue estimate.
The voucher plus the private school tax credits now cost the general fund an estimated $650 million annually in the upcoming fiscal year.
Only about 20% of the tax credits are going to families with incomes below 185% of the poverty level. Most of the benefits are going to families with incomes above 3.4 times the poverty level, according to the Arizona Department of Revenue. Perhaps that’s because private school tuition is generally much higher than the average voucher award of about $7,500 per student, so families have to be rich enough to make up the difference. About 75% of the new applicants for vouchers already have children in private schools.
The school choice movement, including both charter schools, vouchers, and private school tax credits, has generally offered fewer options in rural areas than in the big urbanized counties. Rural communities often don’t have private or charter schools as an alternative.
