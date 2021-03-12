Everything in the universe follows the principle of cyclic repetition.
The universe moves in rhythm, circles and cycles. What does this mean? That history repeats itself, the wheel of time turns on and brings us periodically to a new spring and to a new dawn.
As regularly as the ticking of a clock the cycles of life go on. Is it not reasonable to believe that the phenomenon of religion follows exactly the same principles?
But beneath the seeming diversity and changing cycles dawns the sun of unity: The Revelation of God may be likened to the sun. No matter how innumerable its risings, there is but one sun, and upon it depends the life of all things.
A chief barrier to global unity is diversity of religion. In His works, Bahá’u’lláh unveils the wisdom of the diversity of faiths, and uses it as a basis and a means of unity. The first question He settles is this: If God is one, why should the Teachers be so many and their Message so diverse? That the Teachers are so many and their Message so diverse simply point to the perfection of divine Wisdom. For, as time advances and unfolds, so do our potentials and powers to comprehend ever-emerging-and-advancing truths. Also as civilization changes and grows more complex, so do its needs and requirements.
In the following passage Christ clearly proclaims the principle of progressive revelation or gradual unfolding of truth: I have much more to say to you, more than you can now bear. But when he, the Spirit of truth, comes, he will guide you into all truth. John 16:12-13 NIV
The Qur’án confirms the same message: Naught is there, but its treasuries are with Us, and We send it not down but in a known measure. Qur’án 15:21 A3
Thus when a new age unfolds, and conditions change, new Teachers must come to renew religion, to adapt it and make it relevant to the changing times.
These principles and laws, these firmly established and mighty systems, have proceeded from one Source, and are rays of one Light. That they differ one from another is to be attributed to the varying requirements of the ages in which they were promulgated. Bahá’u’lláh
The All-Knowing Physician hath His finger on the pulse of mankind. He perceiveth the disease, and prescribeth, in His unerring wisdom, the remedy. Every age hath its own problem, and every soul its particular aspiration. The remedy the world needeth in its present-day afflictions can never be the same as that which a subsequent age may require. Be anxiously concerned with the needs of the age ye live in, and centre your deliberations on its exigencies and requirements. Bahá’u’lláh
God’s Wisdom ordains that the human race move progressively toward maturity, exactly as a child moves from weakness to strength, from ignorance to knowledge and wisdom. Each religion represents a new stage in the spiritual evolution of mankind, leading the world one step further toward maturity. Maturity cannot come by force; it must grow gradually, like a seed. The completion of each stage of growth is essential for the successful arrival of the next, for it paves the way and lays the basis on which to build. At birth we nourish the infant’s body with milk and then, later, little by little with solid foods. Our Creator and Sustainer does exactly the same with our spirits:
I gave you milk, not solid food, for you were not ready for it. I Cor. 3:2 NIV See also I Cor. 13:11; Isa. 28:9-10
God reveals nothing but the truth, nothing but absolute perfection.
As for God, His way is perfect. The word of the Lord is flawless. Psalms 18:30 NIV
But what is perfection for one age may not be for the next. Every faith is complete in its own dispensation, in its own age, but insufficient for the next.
The Law and the Prophets were proclaimed until John. Since that time, the good news of the kingdom of God is being preached. ... Christ (Luke 16:16 NIV)
Jesus changed some of the laws of Moses (the law of divorce, for instance), yet He declared that He had come not “to destroy the law, or the prophets...but to fulfill” (Matt. 5:17; Luke 16:16). How could Jesus change the laws and still declare to have fulfilled them? The seed sacrifices itself to give rise to the flower, to give birth to the fruit; the flower and the fruit do not destroy the seed, they merely fulfill the seed’s desire to grow, to unfold its charm, to manifest its potential. Thus not only did Jesus not destroy the laws that preceded Him, He fulfilled them by making them more relevant, by allowing them to unfold, to adapt to an ever-changing world. In the same way, the Bahá’í Faith does not destroy the past religions, it merely expands them, allowing them to grow with time.
The following verse from the Gospel points to the oneness and wholeness of God’s Purpose, and indicates that by accepting the new Faith no believer in Christ can lose even one iota from what he has already received—love, hope, faith, and salvation:
And this is the will of him who sent me, that I shall lose none of all that he has given me, but raise them up at the last day. Christ (John 6:39 NIV)
Does yesterday’s sun excel today’s sun or transcend tomorrow’s? The Báb describes the purpose of progressive revelation in these terms:
The purpose underlying this Revelation, as well as those that preceded it, has, in like manner, been to announce the advent of the Faith of Him Whom God will make manifest [Bahá’u’lláh]. And this Faith—the Faith of Him Whom God will make manifest—in its turn, together with all the Revelations gone before it, have as their object the Manifestation destined to succeed it. ... The process of the rise and setting of the Sun of Truth will thus indefinitely continue—a process that hath had no beginning and will have no end. Well is it with him who in every Dispensation recognizeth the Purpose of God for that Dispensation, and is not deprived therefrom by turning his gaze toward the things of the past.
As the words of the Báb signify, every seeker of truth should strive to recognize the divine Purpose for the age in which he lives. The seeker who fails to acknowledge the new Revelation, who declines to harmonize his life with the new teachings, who refuses to live by the standards of the new age declared by the new Manifestation or Messenger of God, may be likened to a mature person who follows the childish ways, who tries to satisfy his needs by regressing to an earlier age, to live as if he were still a child. Obviously such a person cannot attain contentment, in spite of every sincere effort. This is why so many—despite their deep desire to believe, and despite pressures both from within and without to conform to prevailing conventions, to follow the faith of the ancestors—stand helpless, unable to please either themselves or others and to submit graciously to God.
