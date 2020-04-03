It is our prayer that the coronavirus (COVID-19) will be under control and that we’re all able to celebrate together for Easter. However, we must prepare now in case we aren’t able to have Spring celebrations, Easter Egg Hunts, and Worship with children and their families. Here are a few ideas and resources you may find helpful to equip families to celebrate Easter.
1. Use a Scavenger Hunt during Worship
If you’re hosting Kids Worship on Facebook Live or some other social media, send parents some plastic eggs with Scripture verses inside and ask them to save them until time for Worship and then begin hiding the eggs while their child is participating in Worship. Each verse should be in a specific color egg. Then at an appointed time you instruct the child to go find the purple egg and open it and then you read the verse together. Continue with several different eggs and verses. You could even leave one egg empty and say, “This egg is empty just like the tomb was empty.” This would help to make the Worship even more interactive.
2. Ask for a Role in the Drive-In Service
Some churches are planning to have “drive-in” church. If your church is planning this, ask if you could have a time to read a children’s book or have time for a children’s sermon during this time. The kids would love to see their leader!
3. Consider having a drive-thru spring party.
Prepare bags with items the families can take home and enjoy celebrating Easter. Let the families know what hours you will be in the church parking lot so they can pick up the party bags. You could include items like sidewalk chalk so that families can draw crosses or “He Is Risen” on their driveways. You could also include a short Easter devotional, some Easter candy, a banner that says “He Is Risen” for the kids to color and hang in their homes, a butterfly to decorate, and instructions for an Eggs-periment.
4. “You’ve Been Egged.”
The leadership would go to the yard of each family and hide 12 plastic eggs. 11 of the eggs should have prizes, but one should be empty. Leave a note on the door that says: “You’ve Been Egged: We have hidden 12 eggs in your yard. Enjoy the hunt, but don’t be discouraged when you find the empty egg. It’s a simple reminder of Jesus’ empty tomb … for He is Risen!”
5. Zoom Party with a Resurrection Egg.
Send 12 children one of the Resurrections Eggs and have a Zoom Party. At the appointed time, you ask each child to open the correct egg and tell the Easter story as you go.
6. “The Jelly Bean Prayer”
Mail “The Jelly Bean Prayer” with the appropriate color jelly beans to each family for the family to enjoy.
7. Resurrection Rolls
Email instructions for making Resurrection Rolls to each family so that they can enjoy these together and talk about the meaning of Easter.
8. Walk through a Devotional Guide
First Baptist Church in Statesboro has mailed out a devotional guide for families entitled “7 Days of Family Selfies: An Easter Devotional Guide.” Susan Allen is the Children’s Minister there and says she borrowed the idea from Ginger Owens at First Baptist Church in Panama City, FL.
9. Look into Free Curriculum
Most of the publishers are providing free curriculum for parents to use at home with their children. They are currently working to make available free Easter lessons as well. Also encourage parents to check out the LifeWay Kids app which has Bible stories, Bible activities, Christ connections, and so much more.
10. Recommend Books to Read as a Family.
There are a lot of great books you can suggest for families to read together during this season. My personal favorite is “The Way to the Savior” by my friends Jeff and Abbey Land. It’s a Family Easter Devotional book for families to use each day leading up to Easter.
11. Write a Thank You Note for Jesus
Encourage children to write a thank you letter to Jesus for what He did when died on the cross for us.
12. Practice Ministry with Children as Well
Have children color Easter pictures and send to their grandparents or patients at nursing homes or assisted living facilities.
