When someone declines to acknowledge the interpretation of the divine Interpreter, he in effect assumes or expresses the belief that: “My knowledge of the Scriptures stands above yours. The fact that you have come with mighty proofs does not matter. The only way I can be convinced is to see you perform spectacular and mighty miracles. To be acceptable to me, you must meet all the traditional expectations I have been taught, throughout my whole life, and told to be true:”
“You must come from heavenly spheres seated on the clouds in blazing fire with power and great glory, accompanied by the angels, witnessed by every eye; then you must sound the trumpet, raise the dead, and sit upon the heavenly throne, invested with undiminished might and majesty. You must come with a crown of gold on your head and a sharp sickle in your hand and a sword in your mouth to harvest the earth; further the sun and the moon must withdraw their light, the stars darken and fall, the moon turn into blood, the heaven depart as a scroll, with a new one spread out in its stead; there must be a new earth adorned with a new Jerusalem sent from above; the heavens must be on fire, dissolved with fervent heat, void and without form; there must be blood and fire and drifting smoke; the celestial powers must be shaken; everything must be made new; the mountains and the hills and the islands must move, every valley be exalted and every hill made low; all the birds of heaven must flee, a fire must rage burning God’s enemies, with the slain of the Lord lying form one end of the earth to the other, unlamented and unburied; the world must be made empty and desolate, turned upside down, with its inhabitants scattered abroad.”
References for the preceding prophecies: Isa. 24:1; 42:13; 65:17; 40:4; Rev. 21:5; 14:14; 6:14-17; 1:7; Jer. 4:7; 4:23-26; 25:33; Psa. 97:3; II Pet. 3:12-13; I Thess. 4:16-17; II Thess. 1:7; Matt. 24:2931; Acts 2:19-21; Hag. 2:6; Joel 2:10,31. (The Bahá’í interpretation of many of these prophecies and the reasons they should be regarded as symbolic will follow in succeeding articles)
According to the teachings of Bahá’u’lláh, all these prophecies convey inner meanings, not concrete realities. If taken literally, any one of these stupendous events would by itself stagger the human imagination; the result of their combined effect is unthinkable. This is precisely how the literal-minded Jews responded to Christ at the dawn of His first advent; they expected the literal fulfillment of all the prophecies; they allowed their ego to infect their intellect, to engulf and darken their pure and radiant vision; they insisted and persisted in their own fallible and unfounded interpretation.
Every sincere seeker of truth should recognize that a judgment based on the interpretation of symbolic words is utterly unreliable. For one can readily err in his understanding of the symbols, but no one who is motivated and guided by sincere and pure motives can ever misjudge the proofs of divine Revelation, for they stand on simple laws of reasoning, accessible to everyone, at any time.
This is why nothing suffices but the established proofs, and nothing can guide but the specific standards advocated in all the scriptures. Even a seeker of truth with no schooling whatever can readily taste the sweetness of the fruits of the divine Messenger, can discern His incomparable distinction. For the first and foremost requirement in recognizing the truth is a heart undefiled by preconceived beliefs, and a soul pure from worldly desires. Bahá’u’lláh declares:
The understanding of His words and the comprehension of the utterances of the Birds of Heaven are in no wise dependent upon human learning. They depend solely upon purity of heart, chastity of soul, and freedom of spirit. This is evidenced by those who, today, though without a single letter of the accepted standards of learning, are occupying the loftiest seats of knowledge; and the garden of their hearts is adorned, through the showers of divine grace, with the roses of wisdom and the tulips of understanding. Well is it with the sincere in heart for their share of the light of a mighty Day!
