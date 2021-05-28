The Bible contains one verse so powerful, it could change the world.
It speaks of a deadly disease that is quite easy to catch and spread.
It has caused countless religious wars, it has divided Christianity into thousands of denominations, and it has caused the rejection of every Redeemer God has ever sent.
This deadly disease is literal-mindedness. Its awesome powers are described in these words:
… For the letter kills, but the Spirit gives life. II Cor. 3:6 NIV
It is amazing that even after 2,000 years of learning about this deadly disease, the bacteria of literal thinking is as alive and deadly at the time of the Second Advent as it was at the time of the First!
The first and foremost obstacle
Prophecies are like sign posts; they are given to guide us to our destiny, to help us recognize our Redeemer.
But many believers, throughout all ages, have used them for an opposite purpose.
They have turned them into obstacles to deny their Redeemer. They have acted like someone who thirsts for water, but uses water to drown himself!
The prime reason for the abuse of prophecy is the abundance of symbols, parables, and metaphors in sacred Scriptures—especially in prophetic verses—and the abundance of literal-minded believers among the followers of all religions.
Obviously this is not a good match.
What would we expect if we had a married couple who could not communicate? What would happen if one of them spoke in sign language, and the other could not interpret the signs?
This seemingly little seed of misunderstanding has borne bitter fruits in all ages and all religions.
The following verse describes the obstacle that people faced at the time of Jesus and still are facing:
Jesus used this figure of speech, but they did not understand what he was telling them. John 10:6 NIV
Why are Prophecies Clothed with Symbols?
Prophecy is essentially a sign language. There are many reasons for this. Let us explore two of them:
• What would have happened if King Herod had known who Jesus was? Would Jesus have had a chance of surviving beyond His infancy (Matt. 2:13-16)? Those who hold the reins of power, both secular and religious, always feel threatened by God’s great Messengers and Redeemers.
• What would happen to people’s freedom of choice if prophecies gave them the exact details about their Redeemer in a way that they could not deny Him?
• What would happen to their cherished gift of faith?
Symbolic or sign language serves as a means of testing the believers’ sincerity.
It offers the faithful a means by which they can reach their hearts’ desire.
It offers the faithful a stepping stone to reach their destiny by recognizing their Redeemer.
But symbolic language also offers the same opportunity to the unfaithful.
It provides them with a way to justify and follow their hearts’ desire: to remain in their comfort zone by rejecting their Redeemer. It allows them to preserve their freedom of choice.
Concealing events through symbols is comparable with the way God conceals Himself.
What would happen if God stepped out from behind “the veil” and allowed us to see Him?
The consequences would be the same if all prophecies were expressed in literal language.
