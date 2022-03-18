Once I heard about a famous singer who was asked to perform for the disabled.
She was quite busy, but because of her love for the disadvantaged she promised to participate, though for only a few minutes.
The singer arrived as planned and sang a few songs. Her time was almost up.
The audience expected her to leave at any moment. But to their utter delight and amazement, she continued to sing with much excitement and exhilaration, far beyond the expected time.
When asked why, she said, “Because of two men in the audience — one Black, the other white — sitting side by side and clapping cheerfully for me.”
“What was unusual about that?” she was asked.
“You see,” she explained, “each of the two men had only one arm, but shared that arm with the other. Their applause was the sweetest song and the most splendid scene from heaven. I wanted that song and that scene to continue.”
In this world, we are the audience. We have a choice to sing or to remain silent, to fight with our fists, or clap with our hands.
We have a choice to sleep through this celestial banquet or to arise and march to the music of our divine destiny.
We have a choice to turn our differences into bigotry and separation or to cherish them and turn them into a bouquet of many beautiful flowers.
We have a choice to clench our hands or to join them to create a circle of oneness and peace.
We have a choice to stay within our small comfort zones or to attend the grand Symphony of Unity in Diversity.
We have a choice to mourn and cry or to laugh and dance to the songs of a celestial celebration.
Just as our bodies are connected and attracted by the forces of gravity, so are our souls united by an even greater force.
Unless we learn to sing and dance in harmony, we will continue to clash, to keep stepping on each others’ feet and fall.
Compare our planet to a vast platform on which an orchestra is playing. The platform is magnificent. Its beauty is breath-taking, but the players are confused.
They are not listening to one another. Instead of playing harmonious songs, they are producing many different noises at the same time.
Their instruments are out of tune, their voices are hoarse, their ear drums are tired, their eyes are drunken!
They are running in all directions. There is much pushing, shoving and shouting.
What this orchestra needs is a conductor who can inspire each player to become the best at playing his part and the best at keeping the harmony with the others.
Bahá’ís believe that God has sent a new conductor, called Bahá’u’lláh, the glory of God, who has established the Bahá’í Faith.
He has come to unite and harmonize the inhabitants of our beautiful planet.
He offers a platform for peace and friendship for all nations.
He invites all members of the human race to come together with their unique instruments to participate in this global and grand symphony of order, oneness and harmony.
Together we can create the most magnificent melodies, the most splendid songs.
This celestial symphony of souls, called the Bahá’í Faith, has already attracted gifted players from every nation, race, religion and culture.
It presents a working model of unity, a perfect platform for peace and harmony.
It invites music lovers from every land to come to this divine banquet to see for themselves this grand and glorious symphony of souls.
Seize, O friends, the chance which this Day offereth you, and deprive not yourselves of the liberal effusions of His grace. Bahá’u’lláh
Seize thy chance, for it will come to thee no more. Bahá’u’lláh
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, go to www.bahai.org or call 800-228-6483.
