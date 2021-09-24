“It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to trust in man.” Psalm 118:8
Like many of you who now read this article, I am deeply concerned about the current state of our country and of our world. It seems that everywhere we look, events are spiraling out of control. Our political leaders seem incapable of finding workable solutions.
As I prayed about our situation, the story I am wish to recount came to me. It is from Acts 27 in the Bible. To me the story told in Acts 27 is not only literal history, but also a metaphor for our times.
Paul the apostle, in the custody of a Roman centurion named Julius, was bound for trial before Caesar in Rome. His trip began from Caesarea on the Mediterranean coast of Israel. At first his ship made hops along what is now southeast Turkey. At the port of Myra his party changed ships and sailed along the southern coast of Crete before landing at a place called Fair Havens. With winter coming on, sailing in the Mediterranean had become dangerous. Paul suggested that the ship winter in Fair Havens. But Phoenix, further west along the coast of Crete, seemed the better choice to those in command. When a favorable wind sprang up, the ship sailed despite Paul’s warning.
Almost immediately they ran into a violent storm. The 276 souls aboard the ship found themselves engaged in a fight for their lives and knew it. They did everything humanly possible to save themselves. The ship was taking on water. To lighten it they threw the ship’s cargo overboard. The next day they jettisoned all its non-essential equipment. They undergirded the ship with supporting cables to keep the hull intact. They dropped the anchor to slow the ship, hoping to avoid treacherous shoals.
For nearly two weeks they battled the relentless storm. Miserably wet and seasick, no one ate because no one could keep anything down. Finally, in their weakened condition, 275 souls gave up in despair. That was it. They were all going to die and there was nothing they could do about it.
It was only then that Paul stepped forward and basically assumed command of the ship. “Men, you ought to have followed my advice and not to have set sail from Crete, and incurred this damage and loss. And yet now I urge you to keep up your courage, for there shall be no loss of life among you, but only of the ship. For this very night an angel of the God to whom I belong and whom I serve stood before me, saying, ‘Do not be afraid, Paul; you must stand before Caesar; and behold, God has granted you all those who are sailing with you.’ Therefore, keep up your courage men, for I believe God, that it will turn out exactly as I have been told. But we must run aground on a certain island.” Acts 27:21-26
With nowhere else to turn for hope, from that point on everyone followed Paul’s instructions. A couple of mornings later, while it was still dark, the sailors perceived that the ship was nearing land. When they plotted to save themselves in the ship’s lifeboat and to leave the rest to their fate, Paul told Centurion Julius and the soldiers that the rest couldn’t be saved unless the sailors remained. He knew that only the sailors could properly run a ship aground. The soldiers then cut the lifeboat loose, forcing the sailors to remain. Paul admonished the people to eat for their strength, promising them again that none would be harmed. Then he thanked God for the food in their presence and began to eat. Greatly encouraged, the rest followed suit.
And it came to pass that everything turned out exactly as Paul had promised. The ship ran aground on the island of Malta. Though the ship was lost, every soul aboard made it to shore safely. The Maltese people then took good care of them, for which they were later blessed.
What do we learn from this story? Those of us who follow Christ understand that the final days of human history as we know it will be something like that voyage. Matthew 24, 2 Timothy 3 In a sense all of us in this world are aboard one giant ship, most trying to save themselves without God. We who know God know the futility of the effort. To suppose that we humans can save ourselves without God is as foolish as supposing that we can discover the cure for death.
But many who do not yet know God are beginning to realize that mankind has no answers. With nowhere else to turn, they are becoming ripe for the harvest. It is up to those of us who know Christ to bring hope to this the darkened world around us. The storm was no fun for Paul either. Neither is the current turbulence in this world any fun for us. But Paul saw the opportunity and stepped forward. If ever there was a time for us to do likewise, it is now.
Robert Alan Ward served in the United States Air Force before earning a B.S. in Christian Education from San Diego Christian College. A long career with the United Parcel Service followed. Now retired into story-telling, he lives in Show Low with his wife Gisela. He is active in his church and loves to spend time with his grandchildren. He has fourteen published drama titles and eight published books to his credit, all written from his thoroughly biblical Christian worldview. Website: www.absorbingtales4u.com
