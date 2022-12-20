There are many parallels between the Jews who lived at the time of Jesus and the literal-minded Christians who live today. The Jews expected their Redeemer to come from an “unknown place” with great glory and power to crush their enemies and crown them to a kingdom as lofty and splendid as those ruled by David and Solomon. They said: “Nazareth! Can anything good come from there?” (John 1:46 NIV). Where on earth can a place be unknown to humans? None except the heavens qualify for this honor.
How then did Jesus fulfill the expectation cherished by the Jews? What did He say to those who questioned Him? He told them in plain language that He had fulfilled their desire, that He had indeed come from the sky, and that He had at His command “all power.”
“…I have come down from heaven…” (John 6:38, NIV). See also John 6:42.
“All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.” (Matt. 28:18).
“…a deliverer with victorious power…” (Luke 1:69, NEB).
Why did Jesus advance a claim that did not seem to be true? Because He spoke in sign language, not literal language. He contradicted this widely accepted principle: “The Bible means what it says, and it says what it means.” In this instance and many others, Jesus did not mean what He said and did not say what He meant. He used metaphoric speech to show the fulfillment of metaphoric prophecies. Only a spiritual mind can discern and appreciate the things that come from God. The literal mind does not have this extremely valuable and unique talent.
“The man without the Spirit does not accept the things that come from the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness to him, and he cannot understand them, because they are spiritually discerned.” (I Corinthians 2:14, NIV).
Once again Bahá’u’lláh speaks in the same language to show the fulfillment of the same prophecies. He reminds Christians that He has indeed fulfilled their desire, that He has also come from heaven with great power and glory, even as he had come and fulfilled the same expectations in the same way, the first time:
“He [Bahá’u’lláh], verily, hath again come down from Heaven even as He came down from it the first time.” (Bahá’u’lláh)
“God is my witness! He, the Ancient of everlasting days [Bahá’u’lláh] is come, girded with majesty and power.” (Bahá’u’lláh)
“The All-Merciful is come invested with power and sovereignty.” (Bahá’u’lláh)
If Jesus’ statement that He came from heaven is true, cannot the same statement from Bahá’u’lláh also be true? If Jesus’ statement that He has “all power” is true, cannot Bahá’u’lláh’s statement that He has “power and majesty” also be true? Why apply two standards to God’s language spoken at different times? Why take one language symbolically, and the other literally? Who decided that there was a shift in God’s way of speaking between the First and Second Advents?
