There are many parallels between the Jews who lived at the time of Jesus and the literal-minded Christians who live today. The Jews expected their Redeemer to come from an “unknown place” with great glory and power to crush their enemies and crown them to a kingdom as lofty and splendid as those ruled by David and Solomon. They said: “Nazareth! Can anything good come from there?” (John 1:46 NIV). Where on earth can a place be unknown to humans? None except the heavens qualify for this honor.

How then did Jesus fulfill the expectation cherished by the Jews? What did He say to those who questioned Him? He told them in plain language that He had fulfilled their desire, that He had indeed come from the sky, and that He had at His command “all power.”

