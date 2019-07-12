A story of perseverance

Who will stand up for Me against evildoers? Who will take his stand for Me against those who do wickedness? Psalm 94:16 NASB
In the 1700s English trading ships raided the African coast and shipped some 45,000 Africans per year across the Atlantic to be sold into slavery. The economics of slavery were so lucrative and entrenched that few people thought it could ever be stopped. Among those few was William Wilberforce. On Easter Sunday in 1786 he became a follower of Jesus Christ. Then on February 24, 1791, he received a letter from the elderly evangelist John Wesley, the Billy Graham of his day.
Dear Sir: Unless the divine power has raised you to be as Athanasius contra mundum, I see not how you can go through your glorious enterprise in opposing that execrable villainy which is the scandal of religion, of England, and of human nature. Unless God has raised you up for this very thing, you will be worn out by the opposition of men and devils. But if God be for you, who can be against you? O be not weary of well doing! Go on in the name of God and in the power of His might, till even American slavery (the vilest that ever saw the sun) shall vanish away before it.
That He who has guided you from youth up may continue to strengthen you in this and all things, is the prayer of, dear sir, your affectionate servant, John Wesley.
Six days later John Wesley died at the age of eighty-eight. He had journeyed throughout England and Ireland all his adult life, preaching the message of salvation through Jesus Christ. British culture had been much reformed. But though he heartily preached against the slave trade, little headway had been made in that area. William Wilberforce now took up the torch.
“So enormous, so dreadful, so irremediable did the slave trade’s wickedness appear that my mind was completely made up. Let the consequences be what they would. I from this time determined that I would never rest until I had effected its abolition.”
On April 18, 1791 he introduced a bill in the British Parliament calling for the abolition of the slave trade. “Let us not despair. It is a blessed cause, and success, no matter how long it takes, will crown our exertions….Never…will we desist till we have wiped away this scandal from the Christian name…and extinguished every trace of this bloody traffic, of which our posterity, looking back to the history of these enlightened times, will scarce believe that it has been permitted to exist.”
His bill was defeated. Undaunted, he re-introduced the bill in 1792, 1793, 1797, 1798, 1799, 1804, and 1805. Every time it was outmaneuvered on fine legal points, blocked by vested interests, parliamentary filibustering, bigotry, politics, and slave unrest.
When it became clear that Wilberforce would not go away, pro-slavery forces targeted him. A friend feared that one day he would read about Wilberforce being “broiled by Indian planters, barbecued by African merchants, and eaten by Guinea captains.”
Poor health plagued Wilberforce his entire life. During one long illness he wrote, “I am still a close prisoner, wholly unequal even to such a little business as I am now engaged in. Add to that the fact that my eyes are so bad that I can scarce see how to direct my pen.”
In 1807 his efforts finally bore fruit. Parliament abolished the slave trade in the British Empire. He then worked to ensure that the slave trade laws were enforced. But though the slave trade was stopped, it did not free the slaves still in bondage. Though failing health, he persevered to finish the job.
Twenty-six years later, on July 26, 1833 he was informed that the British government would guarantee the passage of a bill that would free all 800,000 slaves in British territory. It had taken forty-seven years. Three days later he went to his heavenly reward.
Robert Alan Ward is a veteran and holds a B.S. in Christian Education from San Diego Christian College. He is retired and lives in Show Low with his wife, Gisela. You can read more of his work at www.absorbingtales4u.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.