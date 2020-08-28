In the following passages, Shoghi Effendi Rabbání (the Zeal of the Lord), the Guardian of the Bahá’í Faith, delineates the basic pattern of Bahá’u’lláh’s new social Order—an Order that shall preserve the peace of the planet, an Order upon which the Kingdom of God, as foretold by the Prophets since the dawn of history, shall at long last be established:
The unity of the human race, as envisaged by Bahá’u’lláh, implies the establishment of a world commonwealth in which all nations, races, creeds and classes are closely and permanently united, and in which the autonomy of its state members and the personal freedom and initiative of the individuals that compose them are definitely and completely safeguarded.
Shoghi Effendi then enumerates the basic elements of this commonwealth:
A world legislature, whose members will, as the trustees of the whole of mankind, ultimately control the entire resources of all the component nations, and will enact such laws as shall be required to regulate the life, satisfy the needs and adjust the relationships of all races and peoples.
A world executive, backed by an international Force, will carry out the decisions arrived at, and apply the laws enacted by, this world legislature, and will safeguard the organic unity of the whole commonwealth.
A world tribunal will adjudicate and deliver its compulsory and final verdict in all and any disputes that may arise between the various elements constituting this universal system.
A mechanism of world inter-communication will be devised, embracing the whole planet, freed from national hindrances and restrictions, and functioning with marvelous swiftness and perfect regularity.
A world metropolis will act as the nerve center of a world civilization, the focus towards which the unifying forces of life will converge and from which its energizing influences will radiate.
A world language will either be invented or chosen from among the existing languages and will be taught in the schools of all the federated nations as an auxiliary to their mother tongue.
A world script, a world literature, a uniform and universal system of currency, of weights and measures, will simplify and facilitate intercourse and understanding among the nations and races of mankind.
Here are a few other features of this commonwealth as envisaged by Shoghi Effendi:
In such a world society, science and religion, the two most potent forces in human life, will be reconciled…The press will, under such a system, while giving full scope to the expression of the diversified views and convictions of mankind, cease to be mischievously manipulated by vested interests…The economic resources of the world will be organized, its sources of raw materials will be tapped and fully utilized, its markets will be coordinated and developed, and the distribution of its products will be equitably regulated. Shoghi Effendi concludes his description of the future of humankind in these words:
National rivalries, hatreds, and intrigues will cease, and racial animosity and prejudice will be replaced by racial amity, understanding and cooperation. The causes of religious strife will be permanently removed, economic barriers and restrictions will be completely abolished, and the inordinate distinction between classes will be obliterated. Destitution on the one hand, and gross accumulation of ownership on the other, will disappear. The enormous energy dissipated and wasted on war…will be consecrated to such ends as will extend the range of human inventions and technical development, to the increase of the productivity of mankind, to the extermination of disease, to the extension of scientific research, to the raising of the standard of physical health, to the sharpening and refinement of the human brain, to the exploitation of the unused and unsuspected resources of the planet, to the prolongation of human life…
(Shoghi Effendi. The World Order of Bahá’u’lláh, Wilmette, IL: Bahá’í Publishing Trust, 1980, p. 204.).
Behold, I will create new heavens and a new earth. The former things, will not be remembered, nor will they come to mind. But be glad and rejoice forever in what I will create... (Isaiah 65:17-18 NIV)
Even as We [God] produced the first Creation, so shall we produce a new one: a promise We have undertaken. (Qur’án 21:104 Y).
Behold! I am making all things new. Christ (Rev. 21:5 NEB).
