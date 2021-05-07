EDITOR’S NOTE: Second of two parts
For months Ahn Ei Sook bounced from one police station to another. Then on Sept. 20, 1940, she and 33 other Christians were transferred to the Pyongyang prison. There she remained for the next five years, facing intense winter cold and disease carrying mosquitoes and chinch bugs in the spring and summer. Nagging hunger was her constant companion. But for Miss Ahn it was an opportunity to draw closer to her Savior.
“I now realized that the more dangerous my situation became, the closer God would be to me. The harsher my torture, the more the Lord would comfort me.”
In the filth of that prison, she seized the opportunity to share the love of Jesus with her cellmates. A 20-year-old Chinese-Manchurian woman who had murdered her husband constantly made a ruckus from a nearby cell. Her hands were tied behind her back to keep her from pounding on the door. Miss Ahn asked if the woman could be moved to her cell. When her request was granted, the woman attacked her new cellmates. Ahn wrestled her until she finally collapsed to the floor from exhaustion and fell asleep for three days. During that time Ahn held her feet to her chest for warmth. When she awakened, she gave the woman her food, combed her tangled hair, and massaged her body. She learned her language enough to discover that the woman had been sold by her parents to a much older man at the age of 10. Ahn told her of the love of Jesus and of forgiveness and she came to faith in Christ. When the executioners came for her, she meekly submitted to her fate in faith.
An arrogant geisha named Sun Wha, who had been a favorite of high government officials, was placed in her cell for fraud. When she demanded better food and cigarettes from the jailers, they abused her. But Sun Wha loved Miss Ahn’s beautiful singing voice and asked if she could learn the hymns she sang. They became friends and Ahn shared with her the gospel of Christ. Sun Wha became remorseful about her wanton life and entered God’s kingdom. Years later, when they met again outside prison, Sun Wha had become an evangelist.
Sixteen-year-old Wha Choon entered her cell, condemned to die for having poisoned her cruel husband. “I shall love her,” vowed Miss Ahn. “I must lead her to Jesus.” She shared her food with Wha Choon and told her stories of different women in the Bible. Soon she too believed. Then early one morning they were reciting John 3:16 together when the executioners came.
“Thank you for everything, teacher,” she told Ahn with a trembling voice.
“You know who Jesus is, don’t you?”
“He is my Savior,” she answered as she was taken away.
When the news came of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the cruel chief jailer ordered all prisoners to worship Japan’s “divine” emperor. When Miss Ahn refused, the jailer had her handcuffed behind her back with special ridged cuffs designed to increase the pain. Days of agony followed, with Miss Ahn wishing to die. But upon learning of the cruelty, a judge ordered their removal.
Not everyone Miss Ahn influenced were fellow prisoners. A cruel jailor named Kane lingered one night before her cell, whispering the word “strange” several times. The next day she got into a conversation with Miss Ahn. The only peaceful faces she knew, both in and out of the prison were Ahn’s and two other Christian prisoners.
“Could I be a Christian? I am so sinful.”
Miss Ahn told her that realizing her sinfulness made her much closer to becoming one. She told her Bible stories, such as of the tax collector Zacchaeus. Jailer Kane too came to faith in Christ. From then on, she did everything she could to help the prisoners.
On March 9, 1945, less than seven years after Ahn Ei Sook warned the Japanese government that Japan would be ruined by sulphur fire from the air, the Japanese parliament building where she had spoken was destroyed when 229 American B-29s firebombed Tokyo. The single most destructive bombing raid in history incinerated 16 square miles of the city and killed some 100,000 people. On Aug. 6 and Aug. 9 the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were destroyed by American nuclear bombs. Finally, at the prodding of Emperor Hirohito, the Japanese government surrendered.
Ahn Ei Sook was released on Aug. 17, 1945, one of only 14 of the original 34 Christian prisoners from 1940 to survive. As they left the prison, a sympathetic prison guard shouted, “Ladies and gentlemen! These are the ones who for six long years refused to worship Japanese gods. They fought against severe torture, hunger, and cold, and have won out without bowing their heads to the idol worship of Japan.” A crowd greeted them as heroes and sang “All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name.”
But now Miss Ahn found herself trapped in the Soviet overrun northern half of her country, where Russian soldiers rampaged against the populace, looting, raping and murdering. She was kidnapped by communists, but miraculously escaped. With other believers she then fled to what is now South Korea.
Ahn Ei Sook married a pastor named Dong Myun Kim. They took the English names of Don and Esther. In the 1950s they planted the Berendo Street Baptist Church in Koreatown, Los Angeles. There Don pastored for almost 40 years. The couple also did missionary work and church-planting in South America.
Her complete story is told in her book, “If I Perish.” In 1997 she graduated to heaven.
