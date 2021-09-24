EDITOR’S NOTE: Third in a four-part series
Many people struggle with believing that they are worthy without prerequisites. Do any of these prerequisites sound familiar?
• I’ll be worthy if I lose 20 pounds.
• I’ll be worthy if everyone thinks I’m a good parent.
• I’ll be worthy if I can hold my marriage together.
The world may say that worthiness has prerequisites, but it does not. And yet how many people struggle with this, even those who say I love you every day?
Belonging, what does it? Is it “fitting in?” Fitting in is easily confused with the true definition of belonging and the world has trained us well. We wear the right things and we say the right things. But this is not belonging; it is assessing a situation and becoming who we think we need to be. True belonging doesn’t require us to change who we are. It allows us to be who we are.
Here are a few truths about love and belonging:
• Love and belonging will always be uncertain. Relationships cannot be graded on a bubbled answer sheet. Explaining true love and belonging is trying to answer an unanswerable question.
• Love and belonging go together. When people are asked about love, they rarely talk about it without talking about belonging.
• Finally, everyone needs love and belonging. We are wired to love. We are wired biologically, cognitively, physically, and spiritually to be loved. Without love and belonging, we break. We fall apart, we numb, we ache, we may hurt others. We can even get sick. Research proves that the absence of love and belonging leads to suffering.
What is the meat of this? It starts with an updated definition of love. Love is cultivated when we allow our most vulnerable and powerful selves to be deeply seen and known. We honor that spiritual connection with trust, respect, kindness and affection.
Love is not just something we give or get; it is something that we must nurture and grow. We can only love others and God as much as we love ourselves. God loves us so much that He’s given us ways to learn to love and see ourselves as we should, created in the image of God.
Shame, blame, disrespect, betrayal and withholding affection damages the roots of love. Love can only survive these injuries if they are acknowledged, healed, and rare.
We also need an updated definition of belonging. Belonging is the innate human desire to be part of something larger than ourselves. Belonging is primal. To acquire belonging by trying to fit in and by seeking approval makes that belonging only a hollow substitute. True belonging happens when we present our authentic, imperfect selves to God and the world. Our sense of belonging can never be greater than our own level of self-acceptance.
Putting these new definitions into practice means thinking of love and belonging as actions more than feelings. This means we move from simply professing love to practicing love. Then we can contemplate questions like “Can I say I love someone and cheat on them or treat them poorly?”
This may sound like self-love. But can we really love others if we don’t love ourselves? The people we love should inspire us to greater heights of love and compassions, but to really scale those heights we must go to the depths of who we are. We are all both light/shadow, good/evil, loving/destructive. Figuring out our own stuff helps us love others better. It becomes not an either/or but a both/and. It’s not either you like liver or I can’t love you. It’s we both don’t like liver and that’s OK. (I really don’t like liver!)
I Corinthians 13 is one of the most quoted parts of the Bible. But what was Paul saying here? Let’s read through parts of this passage and wherever we hear love, replace it with “love and belonging.”
If I speak in the tongues of mortals and of angels, but do not have love and belonging, I am a noisy gong or clanging cymbal. Love and belonging is patient; love and belonging is kind; They do not insist on their own way; they do not rejoice in wrongdoing but rejoice in the truth. They bear all things, believe all things, hope all things, endure all things. Love and belonging never end. Now I know only in part; then I will know fully, even as I have been fully known. And now faith, hope, and love and belonging abide, these three; and the greatest of these is love and belonging.
Loving and accepting ourselves is courageous. In a society that says, “Put yourself last,” self-love and self-acceptance are almost revolutionary. So, I say let’s start a revolution!
