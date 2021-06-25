When things start going bad, we usually fear that it will only get worse. The natural progression from worse seems to be worst. Something happens in the dictionary between the words worse and worst. A word separates these two words. That word is worship. Worship is the buffer between worse and worst.
Worship is and essential means of grace. It’s an essential spiritual practice, helping us grow and mature in our Christian walk. Worship was practiced all throughout Scripture, lived by Jesus, and critical to the spiritual life of God’s people.
God is worthy of and desires our worship. Our souls need worship. We were created for worship. Everything, that God created reflects God’s glory. The birds can’t help but sing. The stars can’t help but shine. But we human beings we get to choose. We decide if we will seek to glorify God with our lives.
The modern English word worship comes from an Old English word, worethship. Worthship is recognizing someone who is worthy of honor. In worship, we respond to a Creator worthy of our praise.
Revelation 4:1-11 gives us a picture of worship in the heavenly throne room. God is surrounded by winged creatures. There are 24 crowned elders representing the 12 tribes of Israel and the 12 apostles of Jesus. The winged creatures sing a familiar song. “Holy, holy, holy is the Lord God Almighty, who was and is and is to come.”
The 24 elders respond by casting their crowns and singing another familiar chorus.
“You are worthy, our Lord and God to receive glory and honor and power, because you created all things. It is by your will that they existed and were created.” This picture shows us worship that is alive and vital.
Vital is so appropriate for describing worship. Vital means necessary, important, and essential. It means full of energy and lively.
Shouldn’t vital worship be our guiding principle in what we offer to the Lord when we gather? And using the word SLICE can help us better define vital worship.
Vital worship is “Sacramental.” Sacramental doesn’t just mean the acts of baptism and the Lord’s supper. Yes, these are the core of who we are and what we believe as Christians. What matters is that we celebrate the sacraments by showing that our lives are transformed by God’s grace. We live what we pray. We desire more to live the simple rules of “Do no harm,” “Do Good,” and “Stay in Love With God.”
Vital worship is “Liturgical.” Liturgical here doesn’t refer to music style. The word liturgy is from the Greek meaning “the work of the people.” Worship belongs to the pastor, to the choir, to the praise team and to the liturgist. But most importantly it belongs to the whole church body. Worship is not performance by a few. The church body is not a group of spectators. Vital worship means active and enthusiastic participation by all!
Virtual worship is “Indigenous!” Indigenous means originating from or native. We do everything we can to offer our best native and original gifts to God. With that, the battle over worship styles becomes the least of our worries. What’s important is worshipping in faithful and relevant ways. If you are reading this column, I have news for you. You have gifts to offer for worship. We all have gifts to offer for worship. Worship is more than just gifts of voice or instrument. Bring your gifts into the open! Your pastor will love this!
Vital worship is “Connected.” The word religion is a tricky little word, primarily because I don’t think people understand it when it is said, heard, or lived. It’s a Latin word meaning “reconnect” or “relink.” Religion seeks to relink humans to God and each other. The primary way religion relinks humans to God is worship.
In our United Methodist Communion liturgy, we ask the Holy Spirit to make us one with Christ, one with each other, and one in ministry to all the world. This statement shouldn’t just happen on communion Sunday. This statement should follow every moment of our Christian lives.
Finally, vital worship is “Embodied.” Embody means expressions that are tangible or visible. In worship, let’s bring our whole selves. That means our minds and spirits AND our bodies. Early American worshippers were known for shouting and enthusiastic singing and for doing the unthinkable, kneeling in prayer during public worship. Whatever your abilities, bringing your whole self to worship simply means bringing your personal best.
Sacramental, Liturgical, Indigenous, Connected and Embodied. When we bring this SLICE to the worship experience what happens? We might just find ourselves breaking out in song.
Pastor Amy Kalm can be reached at pastoramyk@whitemountainumc.org or 520-305-0221.
