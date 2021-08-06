This week, I want to talk about hope.
We are people of hope. The word hope appears over 200 times in the Bible.
Hope is a key component of love. In
I Corinthians 13:7 we read that one of the many attributes of love is that it hopes for all things.
You know who is struggling to have hope? Those who don’t know Christ. Ephesians 2:21 says that those who are without Christ have no hope.
Can we be their hope?
Last year we all became vitally aware of the fact that the world was changing, and it wasn’t a gradual change.
Overnight COVID-19 forced us to live very different lives for quite a bit of time.
Even though we’ve come so far, it seems that our lives will continue to remain changed for quite some time. But isn’t that life anyway?
The way we live our lives seems to be a constantly moving target.
What worked yesterday, doesn’t today and who knows what won’t work tomorrow.
As restricted as it has been, will we need to return to that as the Delta variant spreads?
And then, how long will this episode last? No one seems to know for sure and if they say they do, we all question that. I am certainly tired of these bad reruns.
I’m reminded of those days when I was walking on a trail and came across a creek with no bridge for crossing.
To move forward, your only choice was to hop from rock to rock to rock. You could only hope that the rock you landed on wasn’t going to send you splashing into the water.
This wouldn’t be the first time in the beautiful history of Christianity that the church was called to do things differently amid uncertainty.
The very essence of Christianity was and is to rethink our covenant with God.
Before Jesus, all we had was the law on the outside in the form of the commandments.
These were impossible to follow. Jesus showed us a better way. By His sacrifice on the cross and through his resurrection, the law became the law in our hearts.
The early church faced great persecution from Rome.
To be a Christian was risky and could cost you your life. They had to hide their meetings.
Think about the challenges churches faced during the pandemic. And yet let me call attention to some interesting facts there.
We were not being asked to stop being Christians. We were not being asked to stop worshiping.
We were not being asked to stop being the church. We were being called to worship in ways we hadn’t considered and to be the church regardless of a building.
We were called to be the church although we could not hug each other, cry on each other’s physical shoulders or pray holding hands.
We found out that not only could we still be a church, but we all succeeded in being the church.
I pray that the watching world could see that and could find hope.
When I look at Hebrews chapter 6. I believe that this was written to a people who were also shaken by the events that were surrounding them.
I would encourage you to read Hebrews 6:13-20. I want to call out that the writer encouraged those who had taken refuge to seize hope! Seize!
What a powerful word. Later in verse 19, the author refers to hope as an anchor.
Yes, my friends we can seize this strong anchor of hope. We are not alone. God is with us. Your church family is with you. You are loved.
We as members of the Christian faith community are still being challenged by this pandemic. But that doesn’t relieve us from what God calls us to do.
We are a church called to find the lost sheep. No matter your denomination, doctrine, faith, or way of salvation, the harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few.
Let’s find ways to be the church in ways that we never imagined. Maybe, just maybe our hope will be the very anchor that a searching soul needs.
