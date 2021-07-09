In the United Methodist church, we follow the Revised Common Lectionary.
Each week churches that follow this share in the same readings from the Old and New Testaments, the Psalms, and the Gospel.
I’ve challenged myself as a pastor to follow this for this year up through Christmas. This is not as easy as it sounds because sometimes, in my humble opinion, the pairings don’t always yield much to work with.
Yet some weeks, every reading has food for thought and then it’s hard to choose! This past weekend was one of those weekends.
But I had to decide and I landed on the words of Paul from 2 Corinthians 12:2-10. Words with power phrases like. “My grace is sufficient for you, for power is made perfect in weakness.”
In this passage Paul also speaks of boasting in his weaknesses.
Paul’s words brought to mind words that Jesus spoke in Matthew chapter 11. ‘Come to me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me; for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.’
“Come to me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest.” Think about how many times we’ve seen these words yanked out of context and plunked down on a plaque? What a pious promise to all of us who are just so weary.
I must confess that I have picked this verse up and set it down where I want it to appear.
Conveniently it often shows up in the lectionary when pastors are preparing for July 4th services.
To me these words sound like the ones written at the base of the Statue of Liberty, “Give me your poor, your tired, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”
But what is the context of these verses?
The Gospel of Matthew tends to speak of a higher righteousness. Take Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount. It’s not an invitation to “come to him, all you who are weary.” It’s an invitation to ratchet up our discipleship efforts. “But I say unto you!”
Jesus says this again and again.
Jesus words in Matthew 11 come after judgment following the arrest of John the Baptist. People criticized John for his austerity, his doom and gloom.
He was no fun, and he wore weird clothes. John preached messages that people did not want to hear.
In the verses before these famous words of comfort, people criticize Jesus for the opposite things: Jesus eats and drinks with sinners, appearing to have entirely too much fun.
In this context, what does it mean to be weary and heavy laden?
Remember when you’d sit down for an exam and the instructor would give time for questions about it? The instructors must have had a love of pain because they would then field question after question about whether certain things would “be on the exam.”
I remember when I was at Oral Roberts University getting ready for an exam. Finally, the professor stopped the questions. Her last words were. “In the end, I’m glad that I’m going to be judged by God, and not by you.”
Jesus, like my professor, was clearly exasperated. But then suddenly he shifts to words of invitation. “Come to me, all you who are weary, and are heavy laden.”
Is he talking to those who are weary of being judgmental? Is he talking to those who are weary of being judged and picked apart for falling short?
Is he talking to those who are weary of having all the answers or those who are weary of not knowing?
Maybe it’s for those who just want to know just one more thing. Jesus makes sure they know just one more thing. “I will give you rest.”
This is the one thing that is sure. It’s a promise. But this rest depends on something very strange. It depends on a yoke.
I keep thinking about that one verse that we wrest out of its context: I will give you rest. And maybe it’s no accident that we stop at this one verse but don’t read what comes after, the part about the yoke.
What it says isn’t popular. Because it tells us that burdens are to be shared.
We as Christians are not just responsible for ourselves. We are responsible for one another. Jesus wants us to remember that our work lets others rest, and that our rest makes others work.
This brings us back to Paul. Perhaps he knew that he could boast in his weaknesses because he knew he didn’t have to carry that yoke alone. Neither do we.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.