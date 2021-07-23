I am currently working on getting a master’s in divinity, so I can be ordained as an elder in the United Methodist Church.
One of my seminary classes was called Spiritual Formation.
This class taught about contemplative practices across a wide variety of faiths.
Each week we engaged in a spiritual practice so that we could reflect on it in a discussion post.
Early in the semester, our professor shared his daily practice.
It involved walking his very energetic dog 2 miles each day to the top of a mountain where he would engage in his centering moments.
Although we are given examples of practices to try, we are also encouraged to come up with our own if we want to.
One day I had to run an errand. On the way back I saw Show Low Bluff trail.
I decided that, like my professor, I would use a hike as my contemplative practice for the week.
Earlier that day we received a rainy visit from the remnants of a hurricane. But at the point where I decided to go on this hike, the rain had stopped.
As I started walking, I took some deep breaths. I also took this beautiful pastoral scene. The large meadow, the pine covered hillside, the bridge crossing the creek, cows grazing on one side and horses on the other.
Plus, I was pretty much the only one there. Was this going to be peaceful!
As I climbed the hill, I realized it was muddy! My shoes were getting caked.
What fun getting back into my car was going to be. Mud was only the beginning of the fun.
After about a mile I reached the top.
I then realized I should’ve checked the radar.
Sprinkles quickly escalated to a deluge with flashes of lightning.
I did have a coat, but it wasn’t a raincoat. It was more of a strainer.
I slowly and carefully made my way down the muddy hill.
Then gratefully, I saw my car way across the field.
I continued to walk, keeping an eye on my car.
I can guarantee you that watching my car didn’t seem to bring it any closer any faster.
I prayed that I wouldn’t get struck by lightning.
I finally made it, but I was soaked!
I jumped into the safety of my car, and it became soaked too.
It’s funny how you don’t care about that so much in situations like this.
On the bright side, my muddy shoes were now squeaky clean!
As I reflected on this “spiritual practice,” I recognized worries like getting struck by lightning.
I welcomed this to my chaos.
The chaos itself was a welcoming experience.
As the storm became more intense, I realized that I was solely focused on getting back.
All other concerns disappeared.
I found enjoyment in the randomness from this practice and “weathering the storm.”
Returning to my car, seeing the wet clothes and just how soaked my car was, I laughed as I hadn’t laughed like that in a while. It felt great!
So where is this going?
In many ways this experience also reminded me of our faith journeys. Or at least my own.
We’ve heard of things like “take a leap of faith” or “let your faith be bigger than your fears.”
Faith can and always will lead to amazing things, even during the unexpected storms of life.
Jesus told his disciples to have courage the size of a very small mustard seed.
Who can forget Martin Luther and his acts of courage and faith that forever changed the face of Christianity?
There is a quote about faith that says, “The important thing is not the size of your faith – it is the one behind your faith – God himself.”
I have a hard time with this.
I’m not saying that God isn’t to be trusted. But this makes it sound like your faith isn’t very important, and that’s just not true.
We are called to act in faith multiple times throughout scripture. 2 Corinthians 5:7 says “We walk by faith, and not by sight”. The bible also tells us how that faith comes to be.
Romans 10:17 says “So faith comes from hearing, and hearing through the word of Christ.”
What is your leap of faith?
What is God asking of you?
Jesus showed us the importance of faith.
He showed us how we can hear better through the word of God.
I found faith in hiking out of a thunderstorm.
I think if we look hard enough, we can find faith moments in places we never anticipated.
However, I don’t necessarily recommend hiking in a thunderstorm to find them!
