For me the year 1995 will be a year hard to top in terms of trials to be faced.
Jan. 1 started with a broken front tooth. By the end of that month, our 4-year-old daughter had major ear surgery and our 3-year-old son had hernia surgery.
The kicker happened on Feb. 17 when our daughter was born. After her third day of life, she was diagnosed with a hypoplastic left heart. Our world went into a spiral.
The next week I found myself in Pittsburgh, alone with my daughter, waiting for a heart transplant. That’s a story for another time.
Today, I want to share how I found my rock in this storm. It’s the story of the church that didn’t forget, that showed radical hospitality.
I became a member of the United Methodist Church in 2014. I am honored and proud to serve as the licensed local pastor at White Mountain UMC. But I was raised in a Lutheran church, baptized and confirmed.
Regular attendance was just part of life. The importance of church and church attendance remained with me into adulthood. My uncle was a member an ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) church in Dayton, Ohio.
We also joined. We loved that downtown church, but it was a long drive from where we lived and there weren’t a lot of kids.
That wasn’t an issue until, well, we had kids. We found a LCMS (Lutheran Church Missouri Synod) closer to us with a great pastor and a more vibrant children’s ministry.
Both Lutheran churches were very supportive of us during this time.
But I knew I needed something right there in Pittsburgh. I hadn’t been able to attend church for several weeks, so I really wanted to attend church on Ash Wednesday.
Back then the internet was barely getting existent and there weren’t smartphones and tablets. Phone books were still how you found things.
I found an LCMS with an Ash Wednesday service. I’d called the first night in Pittsburgh and left voicemails about attending Ash Wednesday services. The Tuesday night before when I returned from the hospital, I finally had a returned message.
The couple I spoke to sounded very nice. They arranged to pick me up at 5:15.
Ash Wednesday arrived. I headed home from the hospital early so I could be ready at 5:15. My attire wasn’t fancy. Packing church clothes hadn’t been a priority.
I at least bought some makeup. The time of 5:15 came and went. I didn’t worry; I wasn’t sure how good my directions were. The time of 5:30 passed. It was rush hour, so still I wasn’t concerned. 6 o’clock rolled around. I decided to grab dinner so I wouldn’t be hungry during the service.
By 6:15 I was miffed. It was clear that I’d been forgotten. I wasn’t going to call that church again, but I was determined to attend an Ash Wednesday service. I grabbed the phone book and called St. Andrews, an ELCA church.
The pastor herself answered the phone. Pastor Janet Grill heard my story, said she’d be there right away, and she was. Five minutes she was there right away. It was then that I met one of the kindest, gentlest people I’ve ever known. I told her why I was in Pittsburgh and looking for a church. She would have opened her heart for less, but after hearing my story she couldn’t do enough to show care and genuine concern for our situation.
The church itself was stunning. Tiled roof and a sanctuary with a unique circular design. Beautiful woodwork, exquisite stained glass. But it was the atmosphere that offered the real charm.
It was so relaxing and inviting. Everyone I met poured out love and deep concern.
Ash Wednesday services tend to be somber, and this service was no exception. It wasn’t easy to hear a sermon about our mortality. I was all too aware of how tenuous Meg’s life was at this moment.
At prayer-time Pastor Grill included a prayer for Meg. At communion time she prayed with me again. It became obvious, why the ride to other church didn’t happen. It led me to where I needed to be that night.
Later that night, my host family said the couple arrived right after I left. They told the couple that I left with a woman wearing a collar. The man replied, “Well she wasn’t from our church then.”
I told them what happened and still remember their smirks when I said I wasn’t usually so impatient but was really irked.
The next day the man from the other church called and apologized, asking for my forgiveness. They indeed forgot.
Of course, I forgave him. He invited me to their church that Sunday and offered a ride. I said I was going to church with my family.
I was going to church with my family, just not their church. I’ve wondered if I should have told him the truth, that I was going to St. Andrews. But I didn’t want him to think that I was holding a grudge because I wasn’t.
I just liked what I’d found at St. Andrews and wanted my family to experience it. Being forgotten turned into an unexpected blessing.
