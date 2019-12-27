In this age, the world has changed and continues to change at a rapid pace. This change requires an equal change in our thinking and the way we relate to each other. Have the religious teachers taken any steps in this direction? The following example demonstrates their role in this age. Suppose you are sick, but cannot find a hospital. While searching, you see five people on the sidewalk. You approach them, hoping that at least one of them can show you the way. But when you ask for help, each of them gives you a different set of directions. In desperation, you ask: “Has anyone of you visited this hospital?” every one of them says “No!” And when you ask: “Then how do you know the address?” They all say: “My father told me so.”
At that point, a fight breaks out between the bystanders. Each of them is looking at the others and shouting: “Your father is a liar!” By now you are not only confused but saddened by the animosity you have caused. You say to yourself: “I wish I had never asked for directions!”
Does not this example demonstrate the role of religious leaders in our time? If you asked five leaders from different religions: “How can I get to heaven?” would not each of them give you a different set of directions? And who told them where “heaven” was? Who else but their fathers and mothers?
Despite such a state of utter confusion and contradiction, most people fail to ask this simple question: “Why should I give the most precious gift God has given me—my freedom to choose my everlasting destiny—to someone else? Why should I not make this most vital choice on my own—through my own enquiry, my own independent investigation of truth? Why should I let someone else lead me to heaven? Did not God give me a mind for this very purpose? When I walk or travel, do I close my eyes and let someone else lead me? Why then should I close my “spiritual eye” and allow a stranger take me where he thinks I should go?” What predictions have the Scriptures made about these leaders? What does the very the Bible they teach, declare about those in charge of the spiritual destiny of the mankind—the so-called “shepherds of the flock”?
At that time…Hear the cry of the shepherds, the wailing of the leaders of the flock, for the Lord is destroying their pasture. Jeremiah 25:33, 36 NIV
Weep and wail, you shepherds; roll in the dust, you leaders of the flock. For your time to be slaughtered has come; you will fall and be shattered like fine pottery. The shepherds will have nowhere to flee, the leaders of the flock no place to escape. Jeremiah 25: 34-35 NIV See also Ezekiel 34:10
The appointed time predicted by the Prophets has now come! Should the believers continue to depend on these narrow-minded leaders as their guides to heaven? The spiritual destiny of mankind is too precious to be left in the hands of mostly dogmatic thinkers who are centuries behind their time. What do these religious leaders have in common? Each of them is convinced that only the believers on his side are worthy of God’s “many mansions in heaven,” and that others are “unsaved and lost” and therefore “fit for the fire!” This belief alone has alienated millions of enlightened thinkers from God. It is like asking GPS (global positioning system) for direction to a given destination and getting four or five different directions!
