If you had told me 20 years ago that I would be a Pastor serving a church in Pinetop, Arizona, I would have laughed at you. I had a good job as the Assistant to the Sheriff and Undersheriff in Ventura County and I would be able to retire in five years with a decent retirement. I lived near my children and grandchildren who were an integral part of my life. Life was good, I had a great job and was making good money, I was settled and content. But, all that changed one summer day.

Prior to that day. I had never really considered the sacrifice that Andrew, Simon, Peter, James and John made when they encountered Jesus. Five men going about their everyday lives, two of the men were with their father. I imagine when they awoke in the morning, they had their day planned out, much like we do. They would go to work, they would go home and have dinner, and repeat the process the very next day. That morning they had no idea that they would meet God incarnate and their lives would be changed forever.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.