If you had told me 20 years ago that I would be a Pastor serving a church in Pinetop, Arizona, I would have laughed at you. I had a good job as the Assistant to the Sheriff and Undersheriff in Ventura County and I would be able to retire in five years with a decent retirement. I lived near my children and grandchildren who were an integral part of my life. Life was good, I had a great job and was making good money, I was settled and content. But, all that changed one summer day.
Prior to that day. I had never really considered the sacrifice that Andrew, Simon, Peter, James and John made when they encountered Jesus. Five men going about their everyday lives, two of the men were with their father. I imagine when they awoke in the morning, they had their day planned out, much like we do. They would go to work, they would go home and have dinner, and repeat the process the very next day. That morning they had no idea that they would meet God incarnate and their lives would be changed forever.
When Jesus calls to the disciples and says “. . . follow me” it is not a statement; in the Greek language Jesus’ words are a command. What amazes me is the disciples dropped their nets and followed Jesus. They did not have the knowledge that we have in scripture about who Jesus was, yet on faith they dropped their nets, stepped out of their comfort zones and went with this man. And, even more amazing, they did not say, “Well, I have to pray on it,” or “Where are we going,” or “What are we going to do.” They did not even question where they would be staying and how they would survive without any income.
I wish I could say that when Jesus called me to enter into ministry that I immediately said yes like the Andrew, Simon, Peter, James and John. It was much harder for me to drop my nets and let go. I was concerned about my age, leaving my family, how I would make a living . . . .I was scared and it took me awhile to fully commit to dropping my nets (safety) and stepping out in faith.
As I have matured in my faith and ministry, I am learning to let go of those nets which I hold onto tightly and to listen to what and where Jesus is calling me. Is it easy? At times no. But, on faith I know that God will provide for my every need, not always what I want, but always what I need. I am also continually learning that I do not have to have so many nets, and that Jesus has to be the main net that I hang onto with my every being.
I want to encourage you to think about the nets that you are holding which keep you from following Jesus’ command to follow him. Are you willing to have faith and trust and drop those nets to grasp on to the only one and true net which is Jesus?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.