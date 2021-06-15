EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was published on March 21 in the Arizona Daily Star and is reprinted with permission.
When my phone chimed that morning, my thoughts turned to God. The chime was a reminder to pray. The congregation at my church — beyond their usual, individual daily prayer for themselves and the world — has been invited to join together in specific prayer, twice a day, to help heal the difficulties of this pandemic and its related challenges. We’ve been doing this as a church since the summer as have, I expect, many other congregations in a wide variety of faiths and denominations.
That morning I’d been feeling heavy and sad and on top of that, my head ached. As I reached out to God, yearning to know how to help and be helped, the thought came quietly, “I can turn to the Book of my heart.” My eyes fell on the leatherbound Holy Bible on the table. With a sense of gentle relief and deep expectation, I reached for the Bible.
When we seek God’s help, we find it. Listening for His guidance, I opened the Bible. Passages from Isaiah seemed to leap off the page, offering fresh perspective and new meaning. The spiritual insight and light that came as I read and pondered gave wings to my prayer and perfectly met my needs. My spirits lifted and my heavy heart found solace. Even the headache began to dissipate.
The Bible showed me how to better understand and pray for a world in the grip of unrest. It reminded me where help lies. It lies in the nearness and reality of Almighty God, who is entirely good. It lies in understanding and accepting the great spiritual fact that in divine reality, all of us are made in the image and likeness of the one God, who is Spirit and Love. The Bible reasserted the deepest spiritual and moral values and truths that I hungered for, healing body and soul.
I’m certainly not suggesting that particular passages in Isaiah are the answer to everything for everyone. But they were God’s answer to me that morning, so that I could pray and do His will as best I could, right then.
How does the Bible do this? How does a book by countless authors that grew over many centuries long ago remain so relevant and beloved today?
Some people believe that the Bible is “inerrant,” written by God and literally true in every statement. Others consider it a rousing story with moral and instructive tales and lessons. Some may see the Hebrew Bible as revealing God’s nature and telling the story of a people and their land. Non-believers may consider all of it so much ancient literature.
Certainly, the Bible remains the most popular and influential book in history, central to Christian life and worship.
My own church, the Church of Christ, Scientist, or Christian Science, sees the Scriptures as a living fountain — very sacred and without equal.
Because the living Word breathes through its pages, the Bible is designed to answer the yearnings of any human heart that comes to it humbly and listening.
Beyond the literal and figurative meaning of the words, the Word itself reveals deep and satisfying spiritual inspiration — the truth of being. Each encounter can bring fresh insights. To a hungry heart, even the most familiar verses may suddenly come alive with new spiritual meaning, as those verses from Isaiah did with me that morning.
Jesus spoke of such inspiration as “living water” (John 4:10). It comes from God alone, through the constant outpouring on the world of His infinite love. Through the living Word of the Bible, we glimpse a new world — the reality that Jesus lived and taught—that God’s spiritual kingdom is at hand (Matt. 4:17) and already within us (Luke 17:21).
Because of this emphasis on the “inspired Word of the Bible,” Christian Scientists don’t take every word of Scripture literally, particularly in light of credible biblical scholarship. But we recognize the entire Bible as spiritually essential, from Genesis to Revelation, and especially the New Testament and the life and teachings of Christ Jesus. As the first tenet of our denomination, “we take the inspired Word of the Bible as our sufficient guide to eternal Life.”
Christ Jesus once told his disciples, “Ye do err, not knowing the Scriptures, nor the power of God” (Matt. 22:29). More than learning a religious doctrine or creed, he was teaching people to respond directly to the ever-present and transforming power of God and His love, which are available to everyone, everywhere, at all times.
As the founder of my church, Mary Baker Eddy, wrote: “Our aim must be to have [the Scriptures] understood spiritually, for only by this understanding can truth be gained.”
