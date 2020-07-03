In a sermon I preached soon after our church ‘reopened’, at the beginning of last month (June 7) and I entitled it, “Assembling Together”, I used the “early” Christian church in Acts 2 (some say it was the first Christian church “on this earth”!) as my “example” as what we, as Christians should do, when we “assemble together” or, go to church!
And, specifically, in Acts 2:42,46-47 New King James Version
(NKJV), I read, “42 And they continued steadfastly in the apostles’ doctrine (or, “teaching and preaching”) and fellowship, in the breaking of bread, and in prayers. 46 So continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, they ate their food with gladness and simplicity of heart, 47 praising God and having favor with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily those who were being saved.”
And then, I listed five ‘main’ points that I personally saw as this “early” church was doing that we, as modern-day churches, can structure our congregations even in these “modern-day” times:
1. Worship together
2. Study the Word of God with each other.
3. Fellowship with one another.
4. Encourage and edify one another.
5. Pray together!
But, in my preparation and study of the importance of “assembling together” I found myself drawn to the concept of “biblical encouragement” (See #4).
What is biblical encouragement?
Well, in one of my ‘main’ scripture passages for that morning may give us a clue ... In Romans 14:19 ( NKJV), we read, “ Therefore let us pursue the things which make for peace and the things by which one may edify another.”
Now, focusing on the word “edify”, in Romans 14:19, it simply means to “build one another up”. To build to what, one might say?
Even in Merriam-Webster’s dictionary, the word “edify” is defined as, “ to instruct and improve especially in moral and religious knowledge: uplift, enlighten, [or] inform”.
So, to ‘edify’ can be “summed up” as a couple of commentaries do so well, “To edify is defined as to instruct someone in a way that enlightens them or uplifts them morally, spiritually or intellectually. An example of edify is when you educate someone about a complex religious subject.” Or, as it relates to the church, as a whole, “Edifying is also used in the spiritual sense, promoting spiritual growth and the development of the character of believers”.
But to “promote spiritual growth” and to “enlighten and uplift people morally, spiritually, or intellectually” can mean more than just “spiritual instruction” (or ‘correction’), can it not?
In the beginning, when, “...God created man in His own image...”
(Gen. 1:27), God gave man, not just a spirit, or a soul, but He also gave each and every one of us character ‘traits’ that HE HIMSELF had, like a personality, emotions, feelings, etc.
We can “uplift” someone by just giving them a pat on the back, giving them an encouraging word on how they look today, or even just acknowledging a “visitor”, in your church, with a warm greeting as well as a very ‘warmer’ smile!
The best times in church, I had “growing up”, as a Christian (in my“ mid-teens” to college-age years), or just “maturing” as a person, i.e,. “young adult”, for that matter, is when I seemed (and really was!) accepted into a “social” circle of believers, of both genders(!), and just “chit-chatting” away and laughing and joking with each other, and just taking the time to “know” each other in the Spirit of Christ! Which basically is what “fellowship” is, or real biblical‘ fellowship’ is ... As M-W, again, this time, defines the Greek word for fellowship,“ koinonia ”, (which is the ‘actual’ word used in Acts 2:42), it is,“
Intimate spiritual communion and participative sharing in a common religious commitment and spiritual community(!)”.
And Thayer’s Greek-English Lexicon of the New Testament defines it (“koinonia”) as, “fellowship, association, community, communion, joint participation.” Its origin is in the Greek word koinonos, which means partner, sharer, and companion. In short, it is a shared community that involves deep, close-knit participation among its people”.
So, in summary, “biblical encouragement” can mean, just a ‘simple’ saying, as, “You look great today!” or, “You got this!”, or “You can do IT!” : or, “I will PRAY for you on that “issue.”, or “The Lord will be with you today as you are going ‘this or that’ (situation or circumstance).” Or, “This is what the Bible says about what you are sharing with me today.” Or, simply just listening” and showing sympathy, empathy, or just showing “compassion”(!), without a single word coming our of your own mouth! (It is ALWAYS very “tempting” to always give “advice” when someone is sharing a need or a problem but, they may just need “a shoulder” to lean — or ‘cry’ upon!).
This is why we “assemble together”! To uplift, build one another up, whether it be for spiritual enlightenment or “instruction” or to build one one another up emotionally, mentally, intellectually or, on a deeply ‘personal’ level! And, as well, that is where you can the ask the Holy Spirit today, tomorrow, or next Sunday ... What person, Christian or not, in my church, needs an encouraging word, a spiritual ‘uplift’, or just a “shoulder to lean on”?
That is what I believe “biblical encouragement” is all about.
