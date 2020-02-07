Truth in Love Ministry will be hosting a seminar and in-depth training on their relational, not confrontational approach to Christian witnessing. Join them for “Building Bridges not Barriers.” The seminar to be held from 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, highlights ways to strengthen, not strain your relationships. No charge to attend.
Immanuel Lutheran Church is located at 4839 Vallery Lane in Lakeside. For more information, call 928-368-5964.
