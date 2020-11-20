“I can only imagine ...” is the best selling Christian single song of all time.
It comes from the 2018 film of the same title that’s the story of MercyMe’s lead singer Bart Millard’s relationship with his father.
The song lyrics try to “imagine” what it would be like to see, hear and walk with Jesus. It’s the deep desire of every Christian believer.
Imagination is, in a sense, the vehicle of faith. As one imagines an outcome, as he pictures in his mind a realized hope, the same becomes real.
“Imagination,” or its sister concept of “visualization,” unfortunately has been taken to unbiblical extremes by well-meaning motivational personalities. They have latched on to a biblical truth, but they’ve humanized it, rather than maintaining its spiritual dimension. So it is that Rhonda Byrne in her book “The Secret” writes about the law of attraction that proposes that a person’s thoughts can change one’s life. Well, yes and no. Yes, if that person is trusting in the one who makes all things possible, but, no, if the person is trusting in himself.
This is the way Jesus taught it: “Therefore I say to you, all things for which you pray and ask, believe that you have received them, and they shall be granted you” (Mark 11.24). Well, that takes our breath away. All things? What can we “imagine” that will not take form according to God’s will?
But God is not a genie who answers our every wish. His “wisdom is a mystery, the hidden wisdom, which God predestined before the ages to our glory; the wisdom which none of the rulers of this age has understood...” (1 Cor.2.7-8). God answers our prayers according to the measure of our faith (Rom.12.3c). We must believe that “he is a rewarder of those who seek him” (Heb.11.6). Repeatedly he tells those who receive healing, “Your faith has made you whole” (Mark 5.34; Luke 17.19). What were they thinking?
Faith “imagines” the desired outcome, and that is not sorcery; that’s an act of belief.
Unfortunately, we adults have poor imaginations. Leave it to the children among us to imagine the most wonderful things. In fact, Jesus taught, “Truly I say to you unless you are converted and become like children, you shall not enter the kingdom of heaven” (Matt.18.3).
I can only imagine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.