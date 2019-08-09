More mass shootings. How awful and how disturbing.
Unfortunately, we’re allowing the loud “one percent,” who are crazy, to define our days. This is the real problem. Just as one small parking lot dent in my pretty car should not cause me to throw the car away, neither should isolated carnage ruin my life attitude.
I may take criticism for this “minimizing the horrible.” Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, a well-known physicist and TV celebrity, got slammed for the same. He noted that, “On average, across any 48 hours, we also lose: 500 people to medical errors; 300 to the Flu; 250 to suicide; 200 to car accidents and 40 to homicide with hand guns.”
It’s the devil’s plan to create havoc in the masses by adding just enough craziness to make us all paranoid and create hatred, anxiety and a revolutionary mind set in our population.
On the other hand, Max Lucado, pastor and well-known author, said, “Our greatest need is for His presence.” Who? Well, God of course.
The devil wants to destroy us; God wants to save us.
Some will sneer at this, saying, “Yeah...where was God when all these innocent people were being slaughtered?” He was in His place as always, keeping things going and on track. After all, your heart’s still beating around 100,000 times per day, and our planet continues to rotate and orbit our sun at exactly the right speed century after century.
What we fail to comprehend is that we’re at war. That’s right. We are the civilian population in a great battle between God and the devil. It started in heaven when the evil one was kicked out (Rev. 12.7-9). “The great dragon was thrown down....(to earth)” (12.9a).
But God continues to prevail and fight on our behalf. “Greater is He who is in you than he who is in the world” (1 Jn.4.4b). God tells us, “Submit therefore to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you. Draw near to God and He will draw near to you” (James 4.7,8). “Be not anxious...your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things” (Matt.6.25,32). “In the world you have tribulation, but take heart, for I have overcome the world” (John 16.33, KJV).
Jesus was very clear. He tells us that the devil is “a murderer, a liar, a thief and a deceiver (John 8.44; 10.10; Rev.12.9).
Who are “the crazies?” They are those poor souls who have given themselves over to the lies of the devil. Plan and simple: evil influence is heavy upon this planet, but in Christ, we are delivered.
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship
