Math was not my best subject in school, but over the years, I have become more appreciative of the part numbers play in God’s creation.
Think about it: we have two eyes, two ears, two arms...hands...legs and feet. Earth time is divided into two phases, day and night; there are male and female humans, and atomic structure has positive and negative charges.
Then, we have a body, soul and spirit, and God Himself is a Holy Trinity. Sacred geometry shows the triangle as the most divine shape, overlaying a circle, and touching the numbers 3-6- and 9 (1 Thess.5.23; Matt.28.19).
Dicotyledons have flowers of five peddles; We have five fingers on a hand, and five toes on a foot; we have five senses. The number of man is six because we were created on the sixth day. There are seven days in a week; the rainbow has seven true colors.
Most interesting in biblical numerology is the number 9. The mathematical finger print of God is 3 x 3 = 9. A circle has 360 degrees (3+6+0=9). A triangle has 180 degrees (1+8+0=9). A square has 360 degrees (3+6+0=9). A hexagon has 720 degrees (7+2+0=9).
Jesus Christ died at the 9th hour on Calvary’s Cross, and He appears nine times after His resurrection. There are nine spiritual gifts and nine “fruits of the Spirit” listed in the Bible (1 Cor.12.8-10; Gal.5.22,23).
All this is by way of saying that God’s the major mathematician. Evidently that’s what Nikola Tesla understood when he is reputed to have said: “If you knew the magnificence of the three, six and nine, you would have a key to the universe.”
Yet, in the midst of such “intelligent design” there are those who scoff at a Creator God who applies mathematics.
But God, designed a universe of mathematical elegance. “Who has measured the waters in the hollow of His hand, and marked off the heavens by the span, and calculated the dust of the earth by the measure, and weighed the mountains in a balance, and the hills in a pair of scales” (Isa.40.12). “And He is before all things, and in Him all things hold together” (Col.1.17). He is the One who “multiplied the loaves and the fishes” by exponential numbers, and He is the One who “numbers our days” (Matt. 14.13-21; Job 14.5).
Hebrew numerology (Gematria) established a mathematical relationship between the letters in the Hebrew alphabet and numbers. Thus, a code was recognized from which greater meaning is derived.
“Here is wisdom. Let him who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for the number is that of man; and his number is six hundred and sixty-six” (Rev.13.18).
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship
