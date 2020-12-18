Jupiter and Saturn will have their closest encounter in almost 400 years this Christmas. Some are calling this “the Bethlehem Star,” and as far as we know there was a similar conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn in 7 B.C.
Interestingly enough, biblical scholars are divided as to when our Lord Jesus was actually born. Some favor the earlier date of between 6 BC and 4 BC, which would position the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction right at the time of Jesus’ birth. As far as the December 25th date, probably not.
As Christianity moved into Europe, the church found itself in increasing competition with pagan “nature religions.” These religions were heavily committed to signs in the heavens and signs on earth, so the winter and summer solstices captured their attention. Thus, December 21st, or the winter solstice, was a pagan anchor point that the church could use to promote God’s sign to man: “And this shall be a sign for you; you will find a baby wrapped in cloths, and lying in a manager” (Luke 2.12). “I bring you good news of great joy...there has been born for you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord” (Luke 2.10,11).
Nevertheless, aside from date speculation, we know that Jesus was born in Bethlehem, at the time of a census decreed by Caesar Augustus, “while Quirinius was governor of Syria” (Matt. 2.6; Luke 2.1,2). And ... there was a star that came to rest over Bethlehem that gave “great joy” to the Wise Men (Matt.2.9,10).
The world at large rejects biblical signs and wonders; the world prefers to live in their human rationalizations shot full of doubt and disbelief.
But God, Who orchestrated the heavenly bodies and mapped out their paths over time, speaks to us through what has been made (Rom.1.20).
“The heavens are telling of the glory of God; and their expanse is declaring the work of His hands...” (Ps.19.1). He has given a time and a place for all things (Eccles.3.1). “When the fullness of time came, God sent forth His son, born of a woman, born under the law” (Gal.4.4). It was a sign.
So, should we be surprised when the stars come together announcing something special, something that points to God? Our ancestors read the stars for generations, and they marveled, but they crafted meaning into the heavens, but without God.
“Worthy art Thou, our Lord and our God, to receive glory and honor and power; for Thou didst create all things, and because of Thy will they existed, and were created” (Rev.4.11).
