Businesses are closed. They’re closing because they can’t get help.
It’s not just in the fast food industry, but it’s across the board. I hear this from employers all over our mountain. People no longer want to work. So what’s going on?
You’d think that people would need a job to pay their rent and other bills, but with the government dole-outs, extended unemployment and stimulus checks, why work?
Work used to be a privilege, even a moral responsibility for Americans, but now the social architects have stirred the pot and made people think that they deserve better. Why work for a minimum wage, or why work at all, if you don’t have to?
Like it or not, this is the communist mantra: “Let those who are working support those who aren’t through fees and taxes.”
My first job was working on the wash rack at a Dodge agency. I made the minimum wage of $1.25 an hour. A youth I know just got hired at a local business for a minimum wage of $11 an hour. Don’t get me wrong. I’m glad he got the job and he’s working, but should “two hours pushing a broom buy a condo in Pinetop” (Roger Miller, “King of the Road”?)
I remember what Paul wrote to the Thessalonians: “If anyone will not work, neither let him eat” (2 Thess.3.10).
But God calls us to work because it is the righteous remedy for our decadent and slothful ways. He said, “Cursed is the ground because of you; in toil you shall eat of it all the days of your life ... by the sweat of your face you shall eat bread. ...” (Gen.3.17c). So, God made work as part of our redemption, and He is not pleased with the slothful (lazy) (Prov. 13.4; 19.24; 20.4; 24.30,31). “The desire of the sluggard puts him to death, for his hands refuse to work; all day he is craving. ...” (21.25).
Now, some will accuse me of being judgmental. After all, I don’t know why every person who could work, isn’t.
True; however, God’s standard remains no matter what I think: “Whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks through Him to God the Father” (Col 3.17). To do otherwise puts us in opposition to the Lord.
It’s a matter of mind: “For through the grace given to (us) I say to every man among you not to think more highly of himself than he ought to think; but to think so as to have sound judgment, as God has allotted to each a measure of faith” (Rom.12.3). Let’s get to work and open up.
