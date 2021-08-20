"Fear"
We sing a worship song at church that has the line: "Fear is a liar." That's true, but fearful things hold sway over us. Why? Because we're conditioned by survival on this planet to protect ourselves, and fear heightens our "fight or flight" reaction.
Some say fear arises out of ignorance. If you have enough information about the object of your fear then you're less or not fearful. Well, we've got all kinds of information about the COVID-19, and yet, people are scared spitless. I remember being fearful when I encountered a bear in Yosemite Park as a boy. All I knew at that point was bears eat people. That was enough.
FDR said, "We have nothing to fear but fear itself," in his inaugural address of 1933 when our nation was deep into the Great Depression. Well, there was six plus years of fearful unemployment, poverty, and national suffering until WW II hit, and our economy was stimulated.
What we forget, and we should remember, is that the devil is the author of fear. By fear he alienates people, creates enemies, insites war, and robs our joy. His objective is to destroy mankind.
But God tells us, "Fear not, for I Am with you..." (Isa.41.10). His Word assures us, "If God is for us, who is against us" (Rom.8.31)? Furthermore, we learn that "God is love," and "there is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear" (1 Jn.4.8,18). He says, "Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you; not as the world gives, do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, nor let it be fearful" (John 14.27).
"Fear not" is in the Bible 365 times and for good reason. Men are fearful, but that's reason enough for faith. Faith overcomes fear (1 Jn.5.4).
This is the good advice from the Apostle: "Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, shall guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus" (Phil.4.6,7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.