Our uncle Hugh just turned 24. Ah...not really, he’s 96. He was born on Feb. 29, 1924. It was “leap year.”
Every four years we add and extra day to the Gregorian calendar to catch up the lost hours from the 365 day year. It’s a nice trick, and it reflects the fact that when it comes to time, we’re always at a loss. Ha.
Other “calendars” around the world also have to make up the difference, and they all have their own ways and means. It’s pretty human for dealing with short-comings, aggravating errors and sin.
The issue is the sun and moon and their cycles. The Hebrews and the Romans, along with ancient peoples generally, developed “’lunisolar” calendars from what they observed in nature. The marked days of the winter and summer solaces (equal day and night) which were crucial to their calendars, gave then anchor points. The Julian calendar, mandated by Julius Caesar in 45 BC is of this type.
The Gregorian calendar, most common in the world use today, was a remake of the Julian model in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII. It corrected the earth year to 365.2425 days long and made up the difference with an extra day in February,
“So what?” you may say. Well, for agrarian people, it was of crucial importance to know when to plant their food crops, but more so, to know when to celebrate their religious holidays. That’s the reason that the pope and the Roman church got involved in “calendars”...pin-pointing religious days.
Take Easter. It’s celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon occurring on or after the vernal equinox. The equinox is approximated as March 21, the first day of spring.
But God, the master of time, who knows one day from another, has no calendar. “There is an appropriate time for everything. And there is a time for every event under heaven....” (Eccles.3.1). “God established the heavens, and He commands the sun and seals up the stars” (Prov. 8.27; Job 9.7). “He set the earth on its foundations that ti should never be moved” (Ps.104.5). All time is the same for God.
We set the dates of our religious history, not God. “For in the fullness of time, God sent forth His Son, born of a woman, born under the law...” (Gal.4.4). We opinion Jesus’ birthday as December 25th. It was Passover when Jesus was crucified and resurrected. The day of Jesus’ resurrection was probably around April 3, 0033. Easter this year is April 12th.
Therefore, when you “mark your calendar,” just remember, we call out the days and years, whereas, God cut the template and boundaries of time to suit Himself. “He gives and takes away, blessed be the name of the LORD” (Job.21b).
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship.
