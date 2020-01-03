Pew Research, that specializes in polling the American religious community to spot and track trends, just came out with new stats. They found that the “religiously unaffiliated” rose to 26% of our population from 17% in 2009. They call these people “nones.” It’s not that they don’t believe in God, but rather, they don’t believe in “religion.”
Along with the “nones” those Americans identifying themselves as “Christians” declined by 12% over the last decade.
Of course, when stats like these come out, I’m immediately anxious as s Christian pastor. My “cause and effect” mind starts to buzz, and I find myself thinking, “Oh my! What’s going to happen to the American church?” Well, after a moment of ordered reflection...nothing. The local, American church is like crab grass; it never goes away.
When Jesus said, “...upon this rock I will build My church; and the gates of Hades shall not over-power it,” He was not talking about Peter. The grammar here says that Peter is the “pebble,” but Jesus is “the rock...the boulder...the true foundation” (Matt.16.18; Jesus is the “cornerstone” (Ephes.2.19-22).
People come and go at church, just like fads. When there’s a national disaster the churches are full; when times are good, people stay away, being busy with their own lives. It’s always been this way, and so it will continue until Jesus comes again.
Those “nones” who stay away from “church,” and excuse themselves because they believe that “organized religion” is hypocritical and self-serving, miss God’s blessing.
But God, who founded His church upon the rock, who is Jesus Christ, “is not slow about His promise, as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing for any to perish, but for all to come to repentance” (2 Pt.3.9). God is not religious; He’s personal. He calls people, out of their worldly delirium, through faith to trust Him (Prov.3.5,6; Rom.8.8-11; Ephes. 2.8,9). He wants us to “change our minds” (repent), and take Him at His Word.
You might say that I’m bias...well, yes...as a Christian pastor. But, my bias and the corporate biases of the millions of Americans, who still attend church, is based on our relationship with Jesus Christ, not a building, nor a “religious label.”
When you’re “in Christ,” when you experience God’s grace, and you realize that you’re God’s child, then you naturally want to be where God’s children are...in church.
Tom Brown in the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship.
