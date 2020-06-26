I’m old school, and it came home to me loud and clear recently, when I was the only one at a large funeral wearing a suit and tie. Well, not exactly, there were a couple of other “suit-wear-ers,” but for the most part, I was alone.
More and more us “old schoolers” are alone. Some, mainly the younger crowd, think that we’re dinosaurs. They’re probably right, but is the “new wave” of icon breakers, who tear down our statues and scorn our history, creating a future and a hope? I doubt it.
As a boy growing up we rode our bikes without helmets; we shot each other with pea shooters and rubber bands; we rode in the back of pickup trucks; we got measles, mumps, and chicken poxs and survived. We said the pledge of allegiance each morning in school, sang patriotic songs, and learned American history as it is, not as some social architects want it to be, and we also respected the police.
That’s old school. Is it too violent and unsafe, or naive? Well, that’s a matter of opinion. All I know is that the Bible says, “While they are saying, ‘Peace and safety!’ then destruction will come upon them suddenly like birth pangs upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape” (1 Thess. 5.3).
While the “new wave” is rejecting the “old school,” they are ignoring the simple fact that nature is the same. The birds of the air are still living their little lives the same, as are the animals of the field; the sun still comes up the same and our earth turns and orbits our sun the same. There is no “new school” in God’s creation.
But God, who created all things good, is “the same yesterday, today, and yes forever” (Gen.1.10,12,18; Heb.13.8). He has set all things in their place, added laws to govern them, and has given us the unadulterated truth (Prov.16.4; John 8.32; 14.6; 3 Jn. 4). God is not a progressive.
Yes, there’s room for change but change that fits in the norm and corrects man’s error. God says, “I do something new... I create new heavens and a new earth,; and the former things shall not be remembered or come to mind” (Isa.43.18; 65.17). He’s speaking to the last days when the creation, corrupted by the sin of man, will be recreated. It’s really a return to the old, tried and true, which existed at the hand of God from the beginning.
Take care, friend, that in getting caught up in the frenzy of discarding old things and ways, for the new, that you miss the consistency, steadiness and dependability of the old.
