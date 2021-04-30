Thursday, May 6th is the National Day of Prayer. I’d encourage everyone to pray for our nation on that day, and for that matter, let’s pray for our nation every day. These times are no worse nor better than when our nation was fighting a terrible civil war (1861-1865), or when we were burdened with the Great Depression (1929-1939) and then engaged in WW II (1939-1945), and throughout the turbulent 60s with the Civil Rights movement and Vietnam, for these are the “times that try men’s souls.”
The president is required by law to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day. It was President Harry Truman who signed into law the National Day of Prayer in 1952 after the Korean War, which is all but forgotten now, but it was no picnic.
The theme this year is “Lord pour out your love, life, and liberty.” It is the love of God for us, and His life giving favor, and His mercy that affords us liberty that is most needed in this new season of confrontation in our nation. Yet, few seem to be aware of this fundamental need.
But God, who continues to bless our nation, calls us to be grateful and pray (Matt.6.9-13; Phil.4.4-7; 1 Thess. 5.17). Jesus taught us to pray and not lose heart (Luke 18.1). “When you pray, go into your inner room, and when you have shut the door, pray to your Father who is in secret, and your Father who sees in secret will repay you” (Matt.6.6). When we pray we must believe that our prayers are heard and answered (Mark.11.24). “The effectual, fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much” (James 5.16, KJV).
For years Mike and Carrie Benning have organized and managed The National Day of Prayer out of their “House of Prayer” ministry. Now, they have stepped back. It’s time for other believers to pick up the baton, and the Bennings need to be commended for their years of tireless and devoted service.
The need for prayer never ceases, but in the mix of things happening around us, we seem to forget our connection to God. After we’ve exhausted all other human possibilities, we find ourselves again crying out, “Oh God, help us!” We need to recover our Christian ancestors’ habit of praying daily in the face of the tribulations of life (John 16.33).
