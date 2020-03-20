What’s going on with the run on toilet paper? The shelves are empty, and people are obsessed with squirreling away supplies, fearing a government mandated quarantine during this virus outbreak.
I didn’t realized just how fearful people are right now. Anything could have triggered this present craziness, and that’s what’s really scary. Crises come and go. That’s a fact, but our reaction to them has turned a corner in human history.
Who do we blame? Is it the media with their continuous “bad news” agenda? Is it the government with its regulations? Is it China, or Iran, or Russia? Is it lack of religious faith, or, worst of all, is it our own imaginations?
The preppers often say, “I hope for the best, and I prepare for the worst.”
Okay, that sort a makes sense,but how do we define “the best,” and “the worst?” Our ancestors lived life without the conveniences of toilet paper and hand sanitizer. They got by. Neither did they have modern appliances, nor cell phones. Were they the worst for it?
It’s been said, “Life is five percent of what happens to us and 95% of the way we take it.” Yes, I’d agree. The whole insurance industry is built on the fear of what could happen.
But God says, “We are destroying speculations and every lofty thing raised up against the knowledge of God, and we are taking every thought captive to the obedience of Christ” (2 Cor. 10.5) Furthermore, “Every good thing bestowed and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation, or shifting shadows” (James 1.17). “Be not anxious for your life, as to what you shall eat, or what you shall drink; nor for your body, as to what you shall put on, is not life more than food, and the body than clothing” (Matt/6.25).
The whole of the Bible speaks to the life of faith. It says, “Without faith it is impossible to please Him (God), for he who comes to God must believe that He is and that He is a rewarder of those who seek Him” (Heb.11.6). There is no faith in the imaginations of men.
In fact, man’s definition of an “optimist” is “somebody who doesn’t have all the facts.” As if having the facts would make us into pessimists? The fact is that God cares for us, and He knows what we need, and He will “supply all our needs according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus” (Phil.4.19).
Tom Brown is the pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship.
