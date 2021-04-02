Easter. What can be said? For some 2.2 billion people in the world it’s the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. For others, it’s a memory of a great prophet, and for still others, it’s nothing more than a religious fantasy.
Well, there’s evidence for Jesus’ life and resurrection. Yes, evidence besides the Bible. In fact, there’s more historical evidence for Jesus than there is for Julius Caesar. Check it out for yourself.
In this day of “cancel culture,” where famous heads are on the chopping block, it’s no surprise that the activist crowd have put Jesus in line too. Yet, why? To quote Pilate the Roman governor, “What evil has He done” (Matt.27.23)? And that in itself is enough reason to revisit the resurrection because the biblical record shows us a man who “went about doing good,” and who worked miracles beyond the capabilities or imaginations of men (Acts 10.38; Matt 4.23).
Some bauk at the word “Easter,” taken from the pagan “eostre,” god of the spring, but Passover is in the spring, and so is the resurrection. It’s about light. Jesus said, “I am the light of the world” (John 8.12; 12.46). Others, like Thomas, are well conditioned by life to believe that “dead men don’t rise” (John 20.25). So, the Christian community scrambles to make arguments against these distractions, but finally, God makes the difference. The Word says, “He who believes in Me (Jesus) does not believe in Me, but in Him (the Father) who sent Me” (John 12.44).
It’s just easier not to believe than to believe and come under conviction.
But God, who’s divine intention is for us “to be adopted as sons and daughters” in His kingdom, created the way of salvation (Ephes.1.5-7). In the Cross of Christ, he brought together justice and mercy; punishment for sin and forgiveness. “Christ died for our sins...and He was raised on the third day...according to the Scriptures” (1 Cor.15.3-5). “For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Rom.6.23).
The bodily resurrection of Jesus from the dead, is the crowning approval of God that Jesus’ sacrifice was accepted as our redemption.”This Jesus God raised up again, to which we are all witnesses” (Acts 2.32).
That we “may know Him, and the power of His resurrection and the fellowship of His suifferings, being conformed to His death; in order that (we) may attain to the resurrection from the dead” (Phil.3.10,11).
He is risen...yes, He is risen indeed.
