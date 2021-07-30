Jacob’s Ladder is a ladder leading to heaven featured in a dream that the biblical Patriarch Jacob had when he was fleeing from his brother Esau in the book of Genesis (Chapter 28). It’s also the name of a hiking trail out of Draper, Utah, that ascends seven miles to Lone Peak.
My son-in-law and my granddaughter hiked the trail this last week while we were visiting their family. They invited me to go along, but wisdom and my age dictated otherwise. However, my son-in-law took a cell phone video along the way, so we all got to share in the hike indirectly.
The motivation to hike is somehow woven into our DNA, and in the case of Jacob’s Ladder, Draper, it’s to reach the top of Lone Peak. Well, they didn’t make it to the peak, running out of steam at the near top and facing a nasty collection of huge granite slabs and rubble. There was a fellow hiker who did make it to the top, however, and we saw him in the video standing on the craggy peak with raised arms in victory.
So, we’re all life hikers, and some make it to the peak and others don’t. It’s part of the sweet mystery of God’s providence.
But God wants us all to reach the peak which is finally heaven. God told Jacob, “Behold, I am with you and will keep you wherever you go, and will bring you back to this land; for I will not leave you until I have done what I promised” (Gen.28.15). Even though the trail is narrow and way rough that leads to heaven, God is with us. “I will not leave you nor forsake you” (Heb.13.5)
Funny thing. That guy who made the peak passed my son-in-law and granddaughter on the way up, encouraging them, and he helped them find the trail on the way back down. Could he have been an angel? Could their hike have been a spiritual lesson in life’s journey?
I say, “Yes,” and the more I think about it the more I realize that the efforts we make and the journeys that we take are part of a larger plan authored by God.
