There’s a coin shortage. That’s strange. I can’t ever recall of that happening before, at least over my time on earth. The anonymous “they” say it’s because the U.S. mints have stopped stamping out coins. Really? As if we didn’t have enough problems at the moment.
Local businesses are hurting to make change, and even the banks are asking for customers to trade in their coins. I’m suspicious; are “they” pushing us towards a “cashless” society?
Cash is an important freedom. When you can do business with cash, you have more control over your life. You have little control over your credit cards, and no control over a chip in the web of your hand. Think about it.
The Bible says, “...and he causes all...to be given a mark on their right hand, or on their forehead, and he provides that no one should be able to buy or to sell, except the one who has the mark...” (Rev.13.16-17).
Everything that’s been happening, and yes, even the virus, is a devilish plan to finally bring humanity into submission to the prophesied antichrist (2 Thess.2.3-4; 1 Jn. 2.18; Eev. 13).
But God, who has been warring with the devil from the days that Lucifer rebelled, is “not a God of confusion (and chaos) but a God of peace...”(Isa. 14.12-14; Rev. 12.7; 1 Cor.14.33). God is a gentleman, and He does not seek to control us, like the devil, whose modus operandi is to destroy man (1 Pt.5.8). God says, “(I) desire all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth” (1 Tim.2.4). Jesus came to give us “abundant life,” whereas the devil “comes only to steal, and kill, and destroy” (John 10.10).
Believer be forewarned: “Let no one in any way deceive you, for it will not come unless the apostasy comes first, and the man of lawlessness (antichrist) is revealed, the son of destruction, who opposes and exalts himself above every so-called god or object of worship, so that he takes his seat in the temple of God, displaying himself as being God” (2 Thess. 2.3,4).
A few coins....”big deal,” you say. But, it’s just one more marker along the way to the devil’s planned take over. Take away our right to buy and sell with cash, take away our right to freely assemble, take away our free travel, take away our guns, take away our police protection, and take away our identity as a Christian nation, and “they’ve” got us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.