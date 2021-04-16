The Bible ... “the book.” That’s what it means. But, it’s not just “a book,” it’s “the book” there’s no other like it. Oh, I suppose that you can make an argument for other “religious books,” each with its own place in the hearts and minds of men. Yet, the Bible is holy history. It stands apart from all other writings as the revelatory Word of God.
Year after year the Bible is number one in books received around the world, but there’s a problem: there are many people (1 billion) that still do not have the Bible in their language, and even if they do, many are illiterate.
This problem is being addressed with new technology, where native speakers read the Bible in I-pod recordings which are made available to their people. Still, the hard copy Bible, held in the hands of a believer, who can turn to verses, is far more conducive to faith. It also doesn’t need batteries.
So now, an alliance of Bible translators called the IllumiNations has set the goal of having a native, language Bible in the hands of 95% of the world’s people by 2033. Let us neither forget the work of the Gideons International to place Bibles in the hands of special groups, like military personnel, emergency service people, prison inmates and school children. But, there’s resistance for there are large population pockets around the world where governments reject religious faith and the Bible in particular.
But God, who created with His Word, says, “So shall My word be which goes forth from My mouth; it shall not return to Me empty, without accomplishing what I desire, and without succeeding in the matter for which I sent it” (Isa.55.11). “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God” (John 1.1). The Word spoken has become the Word written because that’s been the only means of keeping God’s Word until the advent of recording devices in the 20th century.
There are 31,102 verses in the Bible, and each verse has its place in the economy of God. Believers world wide have their favorite verses, as do the Bible translators. Dr. John Chesnut’s, president and CEO of Wycliffe Bible Translators, favorite verse is Mark 12.30-31, where we read “to love God and love our neighbor as one’s self.” Robert Briggs’, president and CEO of the American Bible Society, favorite verse is John 14.6 where Jesus says that He is “the Way, the Truth and the Life.”
Yes, the Bible is “the book,” given to men that we might believe and have life. Thank you translators for your work well done.
