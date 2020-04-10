Do you have an agenda? It would seem that most of us do, and this is true of governments too.
When Jesus walked the earth, Rome had its agenda: conquer and control the known world. Of course, this meant that the Roman legions would war against all resistance. The merciless and heinous actions of the Roman soldiers is notorious in world history, not the least of which was death by crucifixion.
The same Romanized agenda is also seen in our day, where nations rise to power, make war, and bring people under subjection. Classic to this end is the British Empire of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Unfortunately, our own American nation is now a world empire by rights with military bases and political influence across the globe.
So, what does it mean for us? Beware..beware of government agendas couched in “peace and safety,” when the same shuts down our civil rights: freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of the press, and freedom to assemble (Article 1, The Constitution of the United Sates of America).
Let us remember: “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.”
But God called us to freedom in Christ. “It was for freedom that Christ set us free; therefore keep standing firm and do not be subject again to a yoke of slavery” (Gal.5.1). God’s agenda does not include a doctrinaire binding of people to His will or to His law. He does not have an imperial agenda. He “desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth” (1 Tim.2.4). “He predestined us to adoption as sons through Jesus Christ to Himself, according to the kind intention of His will. (Ephes.1.5).
“While they are saying, ‘Peace and safety!’ then destruction will come upon them suddenly like birth pangs upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape” (1 Thess.5.3). Rome gave the people bread and the circus to give them a false sense of security. Sound familiar? Rome also gave them Barabbas in place of Jesus, whom they crucified on Good Friday.
Keep in mind the agenda of the Lord Jesus this Easter, “who although He existed in the form of God, did not regard equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied Himself, taking the form of bond-servant, and being made in the likeness of men...humbled Himself by becoming obedient to he point of death, even death on a cross” (Phil.2.68).
