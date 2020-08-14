It’s been said that, “Change is the only constant anymore.” Most of us would agree.
Everything is changing, even our weather patterns. We used to depend on the monsoons to come in the first, couple of weeks in July. Not any more. We used to figure that the first snow would be around October 31. Not any more.
But change does not only inhabit our natural world, it’s overflowing into our moral, political and economic lives as well. Who would have thought that our nation would be shut down because of a virus? Who would have anticipated our schools and churches would close; our national sporting events cancelled, and our police departments demonized?
I’ll tell you, it’s crazy.
But change is the natural consequence of the fall. The Bible says,
“For the creation was subjected to futility, not of its own will, but because of Him who subjected it ... for we know that the whole creation groans and suffers the pains of childbirth together until now” (Rom.8.20,22). That’s the fall. It’s the very real outcome of our ancestor Adam’s disobedience before God.
You may not believe in the Genesis record, but you’ll have to admit that the story gives a reasonable explanation for the way things are. “Cursed is the ground because of you. In toil you shall eat of it all the days of your life. Both thorns and thistles it shall grow for you ... till you return to the ground ... for you are dust and to dust you shall return” (Gen.3.17-19).
Science understands the fall as entopy. This is the fact that everything is changing into disorder and finally coming to a dead stop.
But God, the divine author of all that is created Adam to live forever in a Paradise where neither moth nor rust, nor disease, nor accident corrupted. Entropy was not part of God’s plan. Instead, He created a rescue plan: “For as in Adam all die (grow old and change back into dust), so also in Christ all shall be made alive” (1 Cor.15.22). Jesus Christ is the second Adam. Jesus obeyed God perfectly, and by doing so, He overcame “entropy,” and He opened again life eternal (John 3.16).
So, we have a choice: we can be ruled by entropy and join Murphy’s Law that “if anything can go wrong it will,” or, we can receive Christ as our Savior and have life and that abundantly ... forever (John 10.10).
Just remember: “The world is passing away, and also it’s lusts; but the one who does the will of God abides forever” (1 Jn.2.17) ... and gains the glory of Paradise lost.
