Water. It’s the miracle liquid. Here you have hydrogen and oxygen combining to make this one, colorless and marvelously essential for life.
Strange that hydrogen and oxygen as gases are highly flammable, yet when combined as H2O they extinguish fire.
I read that our bodies are made up of around 60% water on average, although that will vary in the different organs with our lungs having the most at 83%. it’s now generally agreed that life needs water, at least, biological life. Now, astrophysicists are looking for “water planets” in our search for extraterrestrial life.
There’s something soothing and comforting about running water. Whether it’s the rain falling, a stream flowing, or the sprinklers on my lawns, All brings joy to my heart which itself is 73% water.
My ancestors dug wells to acquire the precious liquid. Civilizations have risen and fallen depending on water, like the Anastozi people at Chaco Canyon, New Mexico, who abandoned their pueblos when they ran out of water.
We turn on the tap and are blessed with clean water. We take it for granted, just like we take for granted the marvelous, miraculous created world around us.
But God calls our attention to His masterful hand throughout and especially with water. It’s a living and vital symbol of the Holy Spirit whose presence is necessary for our sanctification. Jesus tells the Samaritan woman, “Whoever drinks of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall become in him a well of water springing up to eternal life” (John 4.14). Jesus further teaches, “Unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God” (John 3.5).
Commentators have troubled over Jesus’ words to Nicodemus about “being born of water and the Spirit.” Some feel He meant physical birth and spiritual birth. Could be. I rather sense that we must come through the water of baptism and be born anew in the Spirit.
“Peter said to them, ‘Repent, and let each of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins; and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit’” (Acts 2.38).
Water, H2O. Something so common and so much taken for granted is finally the essential of life, both physical and spiritual.
