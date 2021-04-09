“Thinking”
It’s been said that nothing is really true or false, only thinking makes it so. At least that’s the spin that humanists put on the life of our minds. In other words, mind is everything, and whatever reality is out there only exists because we think it to exist. Like a 60’s rock group sang, “It’s all in your head you know.”
Francis Schaeffer (1912-1984), one of the most thoughtful Evangelical thinkers of the 20th century, observed that where you start is all important to where you go. So, if you start with man as the source of reality, you end up with chaos; whereas, if you start with God as the source, you end up with truth.
I’m sure there are those who disagree, and that’s okay. Nevertheless, the history of man’s thinking is not particularly encouraging.
Our thinking as human beings is not a safe place to put our trust. We may think that we know what’s what, but finally, over time we discover that we don’t.
So, disappointment sets in, then frustration and finally cynicism.
But God, who created all that is, and who brought forth our human ancestor from “the dust of the ground,” gave us a mind to know Him (Gen.2.7; 1 Cor.2.15,16). “All things work together for good to those who love God and are called (think) according to His purpose” (Rom.8.28). “For My thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways My ways...So are My ways higher than your ways, and My thoughts than your thoughts” (Isa.55.8-9).
When we start with God our whole thinking process goes through an amazing realignment. Instead of perceiving the world as a place of tooth and nail survival, an evolutionary jungle if you will, we see the world as God intended: a place of order and instruction. Yes, the dog still bites, but now we see it in the context of a divine purpose.
This thinking that is settled in God is presented as faith, and faith, which is a form of knowing, springs from an abiding trust in the Almighty God. It is the “wisdom from above (that is) first pure, then peaceable, gentle, reasonable, full of mercy and good fruits, unwavering, without hypocrisy” (James 3.17).
The thinking that saves springs from faith in God, and it is not found in the thoughts of men.
