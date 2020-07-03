As I write this article, I'm looking out our dining room window at the new day filled with wind. It's jerking our trees around, laying our flowers down and generally upsetting everything. It sets one's nerves on edge, especially when it blows my hat down the road.
But, I have to remember that without the wind, there would be no weather. It's the currents of air that pull up moisture from the seas and land and form clouds where the water molecules condense into rain. Our earth's atmosphere is nothing short of an amazing miracle.
Nevertheless, the wind teaches us that every good (rain) has an accompanying evil (wind), like a hurricane. We see this earthly fact displayed throughout our world, where there's the on-going dialectic between destruction and recreation.You might say, "a spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down," or so I'm told.
Jesus talked about the wind. He said, "The wind blows where it wishes and you hear the sound of it, but do not know where it comes from and where it is going; so is everyone who is born of the Spirit" (John 3.8). Jesus used nature to help us understand the mysteries of God.
The Spirit, like the wind, is hidden from us, and all we see is His effect. So, many ignore God, the Creator, the "blessed controller of all things" even when it's blowing our hats off.
But God did not design and create a world of unfortunate "windy" hazzards. "There is an appointed time for everything, and there is a time for every event under heaven..." (Eccles.3.1). All has its place in God's economy. "The heavens are telling of the glory of God; and their expanse is declaring the work of His hands..." (Ps.19.1). "In God I have put my trust..." (Ps.56.3,11). The "power belongs to God" (Ps.62.11c; Rev.19.1).
The proverb says, "It's an ill wind that blows no good." So it is that when the wind blows it's not all bad. Ask the captain of the sailing ship how he feels about the wind. It carries his ship across the sea to the appointed destination. No wind, no movement, no movement no life.
Is the Spirit carrying you to the proper destination?
