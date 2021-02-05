Can one be too patriotic?
I suppose, especially when it leads to arrogant prejudice. It’s called “Jingoism.”
It’s most recognizable in Nazi Germany, where the phrase “Deutschland uber alles” became Hitler’s theme for world dominance.
Nationalism is good insofar as it brings a people together in a common identity and mission, but it’s not good when it’s carried to the logical extreme: “Us over the rest of the world.”
Such division has fueled many wars.
In response to nationalism is globalism, which is a good idea for keeping the peace and sharing the world’s resources, but it’s a bad idea as it opens the door to rule by an elite few.
The United Nations illustrates this where the Security Council, composed of 15 member nations, decides what’s best for the rest of the world.
Left out is consideration for peoples’ histories, traditions, languages and religious beliefs.
One size does not fit all.
To complicate matters, our American government plays with the idea of one world; it’s imprinted on our currency.
Consider a dollar bill and look at the pyramid on the back. Underneath is written: “Novus ordo seclorum,” which means “a new world order.”
You see, all this fuss about a one world government is our human effort to create God’s government on earth.
In fact, much of what we do as humans is an effort to duplicate what God has done, is doing, and will do in the creation. It’s embedded in our genes, and we know it’s right.
So, we’ve had kingdoms, and empires, and socialist dictatorships, and republics, all of which claim their correctness for governing men.
But God wants His kingdom to come on earth as it is in heaven.
That’s what Jesus taught us to pray (Matt. 6.10). “Jesus was going about all the cities and the villages, preaching in their synagogue and proclaiming the gospel of the kingdom...” (Matt. 4.23; 9.35; Mark 1.15).
God is the king.
He is the divine ruler over all that is, and His government calls all people to be one in Him. Jesus prayed “that they all might be one, just as We are one” (John 17.22).
A kingdom without God as king is doomed to failure.
Globalism is doomed for failure, but neither is nationalism the solution to man’s gnawing desire to have a world in peace and prosperity.
Why? Because only as we submit to God’s will for government, will our governments be godly.
The church is the model of God’s government: “The congregation of those who believed were of one heart and soul; and not one of them claimed that anything belonging to him was is own; but all things were common property to them” (Acts 4.32).
