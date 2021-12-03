It’s all about me... Ah, well, maybe not if I think about it. Still, if you read the news, or even listen to your neighbors, there’s a lot of attention being given to the individual.
My concerns cluster around my family, and my job and my church, and my interests and my opinions.
I’m constantly striving to satisfy my needs, and I’m not spending too much mental energy in caring about others.
The Bible says, “...not to think more highly of yourself than you ought to think; but to think so as to have sound judgment, as God has allotted to each a measure of faith” (Rom.12.3).
OK, is it wrong to think about oneself?
I mean, don’t we have to care enough for ourselves that we avoid dangerous situations, and exercise, and eat right, and practice good hygiene?
Yes, of course, but if that’s the extent of our concern, we’ve missed an important spiritual law: “Therefore, however you want people to treat you, so treat them, for this is the Law and the prophets” (Matt.7.12). Jesus said that, and it’s “the golden rule.”
Of course, there’s not a lot of “golden rule” operating in America right now.
Who shall we blame? That seems to be popular in our culture: blame anybody else.
Well, give attention to the quoted Scripture again: “...to think so as to have sound judgment, as God has allotted to each a measure of faith.”
It’s faith that makes the difference.
We’ve misplaced our faith; we, like Lucy VanPelt in the Peanuts comic strip ... have put faith in ourselves: “It’s me. I’m the one I trust!”
But God has given us “a measure of faith” to overcome our doubting and cantankerous ways. “Without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is and that He is a rewarder of those who seek Him” (Heb.11.6). He calls us to “walk by faith, not sight” (2 Cor.5.7).
We are to seek God and His kingdom before all else, and then our personal needs will be met (Matt.6.33).
It’s not about “Me,” it’s about God and His commandment to “love others as yourself” (Matt.22.39).
But, this is proving to be harder and harder as our neighbors become more angry and hostile in what’s happening around us. Yet, we have “a measure of faith.”
“I have learned the secret of being filled and going hungry, both of having abundance and suffering need. I can do all things through (Christ) who strengthens me” (Phil.4.12-13.).
